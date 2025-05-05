Enables fractional real estate investment starting from just $1, opening global property markets to a broader class of investors

ForteXchain is powered by Fasset, in collaboration with Zand Bank to ensure secure, regulated digital asset custody and real-world asset tokenization in high-growth markets

Launching in the UAE with a Dubai property offering in 2025, followed by global expansion and large-scale real estate tokenization

Dubai, UAE – Capital Investment Holding Ltd., and Fasset, in collaboration with Zand Bank, today announced the launch of ForteXchain — a new blockchain-powered platform, that is designed to make global real estate investment more accessible and efficient through tokenization. The UAE, with its dynamic real estate sector and forward-thinking digital asset regulations, serves as the ideal launchpad for fractional real estate investment.

ForteXchain eliminates traditional barriers to real estate investing by lowering entry costs, streamlining regulatory processes, and opening access to both novice and seasoned investors. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform enables fractional investment in real-world properties starting from just $1 drastically reducing the participation threshold and offering unprecedented flexibility to both retail and institutional investors, subject to local regulations.

“Zand is proud to be the first UAE bank to offer institutional-grade custodial solutions, with private keys securely held within the UAE,” said Michael Chan, CEO of Zand. “Our mission is to accelerate the growth of the digital economy by expanding global access to tokenized Real-World Assets (RWA), including the real estate market, with unparalleled security, transparency, and regulatory compliance.”

Through tokenization, ForteXchain converts real estate assets into digital tokens, simplifying cross-border transactions and creating new liquidity channels for developers. This innovative approach connects real estate developers with a global investor base and accelerates capital raising while reducing reliance on traditional legal and financial intermediaries.

In its inaugural issuance round, ForteXchain will present a curated portfolio of tokenized real estate assets across multiple countries. Letters of Intent (LOIs) have already been issued for the following jurisdictions, with due diligence and project exploration underway:

Spain: Elysium City, a pioneering €18 billion sustainable development by Elysium City Spain, is set to transform a 12 million m² site in Extremadura, Spain into a regenerative urban ecosystem over multiple phases in the coming years. Envisioned as a biophilic, self-sufficient city powered by renewable energy, the project will feature over 13,000 homes and create an estimated 56,000 jobs.

UAE: Centurion Properties Group & Arabia Capital is a UAE-based Real Estate investment firm specializing in real estate development and hospitality projects across the UAE encompassing residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. Among its upcoming projects, Centurion Properties Group & Arabia Capital is focusing on Burj Capital, Arabia Residences, and Centurion Business Complex.

Malaysia: Bin Zayed International, a leading UAE-based investment group, has announced a significant multi-sector investment plan in Malaysia over the next five years, with a strong focus on real estate, renewable energy, and financial services. Jazz City (Kulim, Kedah) - an ongoing project - is a flagship mixed-use development spanning 70.34 acres in Kulim, Kedah known as the “Technology City” of northern Malaysia.

Additional projects are under review and will be announced in the coming weeks. This initial phase will be followed by a comprehensive roadmap to bring these assets to market.

ForteXchain’s mission is to redefine how real estate is bought, sold, and invested in unlocking global participation and liquidity through a secure, blockchain-based infrastructure.

Following this initial rollout, Phase Two will onboard institutional real estate projects. Phase Three will open the platform to both retail and institutional real estate projects, enabling them to submit and tokenize projects aligned with their respective investment profiles.

ForteXchain leverages Fasset’s existing regulatory licenses, which provide secure access to high-growth markets such as the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Turkey. Zand Bank — a UAE-based AI-powered bank offering institutional-grade digital asset custody will act as the custody partner, responsible for safeguarding investor assets and funds.

“With global real estate valued at over $300 trillion, tokenization unlocks new opportunities for wealth creation and democratizes access to investment,” said Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset. “Fasset is proud to support ForteXchain with our technology and licensing expertise, enabling secure and compliant access to tokenized real estate.”

How It Works:

ForteXchain operates on Fasset’s digital platform. Users begin by completing identity verification (KYC) to ensure compliance and security. Once verified, users can purchase digital tokens representing shares in specific properties. These tokens can be traded on a regulated marketplace offering liquidity rarely available in traditional real estate markets.

Key Platform Features:

Fractional ownership of vetted real estate assets

Regulated digital marketplace for token trading

Transparent blockchain-based transaction records

Secure custody of funds and institutional-grade security for digital assets via Zand Bank

Regulatory oversight facilitated by Fasset

Built-in insurance coverage for fraud and asset protection

Target Markets and Future Expansion:

ForteXchain’s initial target markets include the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, and select European countries. Future expansion plans include Bahrain, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, and South America. Real estate tokenization will eventually migrate to Own, a blockchain developed by Fasset specifically for Real-World Asset (RWA) transactions, following its mainnet launch in late 2025.

Investment opportunities will span a diverse range of real estate asset types: development projects, income-generating properties, luxury and hospitality ventures, and institutional portfolios. This flexibility enables investors to align their investments with individual strategies and risk profiles — from young professionals to high-net-worth individuals.

To learn more, visit www.fortexchain.com

About Capital Investment Holding Ltd.

Capital Investment Holding Ltd. is a distinguished financial services firm specializing in strategic investments and asset management. With a diversified portfolio across sectors, the company is dedicated to identifying and nurturing high-potential opportunities that deliver long-term value. Its expertise in navigating complex financial environments makes it a trusted partner in the global investment community.

About Fasset

Fasset is a digital asset platform committed to driving financial inclusion in emerging markets. In 2024, Fasset launched Own, its Ethereum Layer 2 solution, designed to democratize access to decentralized finance. Founded by Mohammad Raafi Hossain and Daniel Ahmed, Fasset holds regulatory approvals across several jurisdictions, including the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, the EU, Turkey, Pakistan, and Bahrain with expansion plans underway.

About Zand

Zand is the first fully licensed all-digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, founded to support the digital economy and bridge the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Our mission is to revolutionize the world of finance by leveraging AI, Blockchain Technology, and client-centric solutions to empower corporate, institutional, fintech, and wealth clients to thrive in the evolving digital economy. Our purpose is to empower innovators, ambitious leaders, and bold pioneers to shape the future of finance and unlock new opportunities for success. Zand combines the speed and flexibility of a fintech, with the security and strength of a fully licensed bank. Zand, the AI-powered bank for the digital economy.