Dubai, UAE: Nabta Health, the region’s leading hybrid healthcare company for women, is pioneering a new era with a singular focus: revolutionising women's healthcare in the Middle East. Combining the best of digital and traditional healthcare, Nabta Health provides personalised, holistic healthcare to women across four verticals - general health, fertility, pregnancy, and menopause.

The market statistics are staggering - with 645 million underserved women in emerging markets, it takes an average of four times longer to diagnose a female patient with the same chronic conditions as a man. Women have been excluded from clinical trials until as recently as 1994, and today remain 50-75% more likely than men to suffer adverse reactions to medicines. As Dubai's most comprehensive women's healthcare provider, Nabta Health is on a mission to rewrite this narrative and elevate the standard of care for women everywhere.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Nabta’s decentralised platform puts women, rather than healthcare providers, at the heart of their care experience. With a mission to expedite the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic diseases, the platform provides women with a dedicated care team and dynamic care plan on sign-up, seamlessly integrating virtual, remote, and in-clinic services to give them access to whole-person care tailored to their age, stage and goals. Affordable membership-based plans enable women to interact with their care team on an on-going basis, and are designed to complement existing health insurance policies for their specific health needs.

Where traditional healthcare was largely designed to treat acute diseases, Nabta’s hybrid healthcare approach leads to swifter and more precise diagnoses of chronic diseases, ensuring that women receive the care they need when they need it most. The company's machine learning is rigorously trained using data from women in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, ensuring that care options and delivery mechanisms are tailored to meet the unique needs of these diverse regions.

Sophie Smith, Founder of Nabta Health, said, "In today's world, women's health is essential. It's an asset that empowers not just individuals but entire communities and economies. All women should take control of their health, ensuring they can lead healthier, more productive lives - not just in a particular month or on a particular day each year, but all year round. Together, we can break down barriers and create a world where every woman thrives."

Nabta is set to be the leading women's healthcare provider in the Middle East, enhancing women's well-being through a seamless blend of clinics and online services.

Nabta Health’s core services are: