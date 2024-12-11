Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Advanced Technology Research Council’s VentureOne has unveiled Nabat, a new climate tech venture that will conserve and restore mangroves and other ecosystems across the region using AI and robotics, at the International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Nabat showcased their advanced technology, including drones, AI-powered software, and flexible seeding mechanisms, which they will use to conserve and restore thousands of hectares of mangroves across the UAE over the coming seven years. Mangroves store up to five times more carbon than rainforest trees and are a vital component of the UAE’s ecosystem and the world’s fight against climate change.

“Nabat exemplifies how the UAE is leveraging advanced technology to benefit humanity,” said H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, the Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). “By merging innovation with science, we’re driving efforts to restore ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, and strengthen climate resilience to accelerate our country’s journey to net-zero.”

“Technology and nature are often seen to be at odds—but when we combine technology with science-based research to solve critical problems, technology can become one of nature’s most powerful allies,” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, ATRC’s applied research arm and the developer of the technology behind Nabat. “Our system is helping solve several critical challenges related to conservation, one of the most important being data gathering. No two ecosystems are alike – each needs a customized, data-driven approach.”

Nabat’s AI and robotics enable precision mapping, seeding, and monitoring, ensuring conservation and restoration is tailored to each ecosystem’s unique and complex needs. Unlike traditional mangrove planting, which is labor-intensive and can even harm surrounding ecosystems, Nabat’s system touches habitats as lightly as possible.

During the mapping stage, Nabat’s technology provides vast amounts of data about soil as well as the density, elevation, and hydrology of natural habitats. The drone’s seeding mechanism uses optimized trajectory planning and flexible seeding patterns to ensure seeds are planted precisely and only as they are needed. The system also has monitoring capabilities to help ensure planted trees grow safely.

Nabat’s technology works even in hard-to-reach, remote areas, allowing conservation and restoration efforts to scale efficiently while minimizing costs.

Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne, Nabat’s parent company, said, “The soul of VentureOne is launching startups that bring groundbreaking technology to the world. The most valuable technology isn’t just innovative, efficient, or profitable—it most importantly makes a measurable positive impact. It’s been a privilege to work hand-in-hand with the team and our broader ecosystem to contribute to the UAE’s sustainability journey in such a fundamental way.”

While the company’s initial focus will be on mangroves in the UAE, they plan to expand to other parts of the region and service additional ecosystems, including desert areas, farmland, forests, and coral reefs.

About Nabat

Nabat is a new UAE climate tech venture by the Advanced Technology Research Council’s commercialization arm, VentureOne. We use advanced technology to let natural ecosystems speak to us about their unique and complex restoration needs.

Our innovative AI and autonomous robotics solutions are powered by Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute in consultation with ecologists. They enable the design and implementation of science-based ecosystem conservation and restoration solutions that are tailored to each habitat’s unique and complex needs. In addition to mangroves, Nabat also plans to conserve and restore other ecosystems, including desert areas, farmland, forests, and coral reefs.

Visit us online:

Website: Nabat.ai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nabatai

For media inquiries, please contact:

Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

communications@atrc.ae

atrc@edelman.com