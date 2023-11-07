Muscat: Driven by its customer-centric approach, Muzn, National Bank of Oman's (NBO) Islamic banking window, constantly strives to secure its customers by providing value-added solutions in accordance with Shari’a principles. Muzn has introduced a number of Bancatakaful products designed to offer financial protection to its customers and their loved ones.

Through its Bancatakaful products, Muzn offers special insurance products like the Takaful Elite Life Plan, My Health Plus 'Himayati' and Motor Insurance, all designed to follow Shari’a principles. These products aim to give customers financial security and peace of mind.

Salima Al Marzouqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer, said, “At Muzn, we understand our customers' concerns when it comes to protecting themselves, their loved ones and their assets during life's unexpected challenges. Hence, we have introduced an array of Shari’a-compliant Bancatakaful products that align with our customers' values. This demonstrates our commitment to providing the best banking experience to our growing customer base without compromising on their values and principles.”

One of these offerings is the Takaful Elite Life Plan, a comprehensive life insurance plan designed to safeguard families' financial futures. This plan includes high-value life coverage, annual family travel Takaful and gadget protection, ensuring peace of mind and financial stability during unexpected events.

For individuals prioritising their family's safety and security, ‘Himayati’ under My Health Plus offers a streamlined solution designed for females. “My Health Plus” is a simple term medical insurance product. It is easy to set up and manage, available to new and existing customers aged 18 to 65 and their spouses, providing seamless coverage.

Moreover, Muzn, in collaboration with Takaful Oman, offers Motor Takaful insurance plan, recognising the importance of vehicle safety. This comprehensive motor insurance plan not only covers the customer’s vehicle but also all its passengers, ensuring a worry-free experience and full protection for the car.

As the first licensed Islamic banking window in Oman, Muzn has been committed to safeguarding the interest of its customers through comprehensive portfolio of insurance products. To find out more about Muzn’s products and services, call 24770001 or visit your nearest Muzn branch.