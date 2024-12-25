MUSCAT—

The National Bank of Oman's (NBO) Muzn Islamic Banking offers its new customers an exclusive cashback up to 15% upon their first salary transfer to Muzn.

Lasting until 31 December 2024, this campaign caters to new customers earning a monthly salary of 500 OMR or more, adding extra value to their banking experience while adhering to Shari’a-compliant financial solutions.

Commenting on the campaign, Salima Obaid Issa Al-Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said: “It gives us a great delight to provide this exclusive cashback benefit to our new customers who entrust Muzn Islamic Banking with their financial needs. Through this campaign, we aim to grow our community of customers looking for banking solutions based on Shari’a principles and reward them with financial services that align with their values.”

The campaign aims to attract new customers by encouraging salary transfer to Muzn, enabling individuals to enjoy the bank’s value-driven approach to Islamic banking. Eligible customers will receive cashback up to 15% on their salary credit.

The cashback offer is a unique incentive for new customers, inviting them to experience Muzn's ethical, customer-centric services. By transferring their salaries to Muzn, customers can enjoy a one-time cashback and access to a range of Islamic banking products designed to support their financial well-being.