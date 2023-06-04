On this World Environment Day, the Museum of the Future takes centre stage, embodying the UAE's unwavering commitment to international sustainability. As the world unites to combat pressing environmental challenges and to beat plastic pollution, Museum of the Future stands as a beacon of innovation, showcasing a visionary partnership with Dubai Municipality to pioneer sustainable solutions for construction, food provision, and a better tomorrow.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, the MOTF invites visitors to embark on a captivating journey into the future, a realm where imagination converges with cutting-edge technology and sustainability takes precedence. The Tomorrow Today exhibition, the museum's crowning achievement, is a sprawling testament to human ingenuity, unveiling a world where sustainable practices and transformative technologies pave the way towards a greener and more resilient future.

At the core of the Tomorrow Today exhibition lies a trailblazing collaboration between the Museum of the Future and Dubai Municipality. This partnership represents a shared vision to harness the potential of innovation and smart technologies, propelling Dubai to the forefront of sustainable urban development. Together, they explore ground-breaking concepts that redefine the very fabric of our cities, showcasing revolutionary solutions that transcend conventional boundaries.

One of the exhibition's most extraordinary highlights is the pioneering development of biodegradable plastic derived from seaweed. This revolutionary material, poised to enter the market within the next 5 to 10 years, presents a game-changing alternative to traditional plastics. Harnessing the power of nature, this eco-friendly solution suggests replacing everyday essentials such as shampoo bottles and cooking containers with biodegradable alternatives, combatting the global plastic pollution crisis and safeguarding our planet's fragile ecosystems.

While the Tomorrow Today exhibition captivates visitors with its awe-inspiring displays, the Museum of the Future goes beyond mere showcase; it actively integrates sustainability into its very essence. The museum's commitment to a plastic-free environment is exemplified through its retail shop, where visitors can explore plastic-free packaging options and choose reusable shopping bags. Moreover, the museum provides accessible public water fountains and dispensers, encouraging visitors to forgo single-use plastic bottles and embrace sustainable hydration practices.

Complementing the sustainable shopping experience, the museum shop offers an array of eco-conscious products. Visitors can peruse reusable water bottles, eco-friendly souvenirs, and an extensive collection of books dedicated to environmental awareness and sustainability. By providing these resources, the museum aims to empower individuals and organisations to adopt sustainable practices, fostering a collective drive towards a greener and more harmonious future.

Beyond sustainable consumption, the Tomorrow Today exhibition also presents a cornucopia of visionary innovations that redefine the very notion of construction and urban planning. From building materials crafted from coconut fibre waste and mycelium to revolutionary 3D-printing techniques utilising sand, moss, gravel, and clay, the exhibition showcases the limitless possibilities of sustainable construction practices. These innovative solutions not only minimise environmental impact but also pave the way for resource-efficient, resilient, and socially inclusive cities.

As the world celebrates World Environment Day, the Museum of the Future stands as a testament to the UAE's unwavering commitment to combating plastic pollution and preserving our planet's rich biodiversity. By partnering with Dubai Municipality and embracing sustainable practices within its operations, MOTF exemplifies the spirit of international collaboration and fosters a collective drive towards a sustainable and thriving future. Together, we can transform imagination into reality and pave the way for a world where environmental harmony and human progress walk hand in hand.

About Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77 metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.