Muscat; Muscat Municipality celebrated the launch of the Green Walkway project in South Al Maabelah, in the Wilayat of Seeb, last Wednesday. The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, and Mr Stephen L. Lover, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman, along with several officials from both the public and private sectors.

The project spans an area of more than 152,000 square metres and has been implemented in collaboration with Occidental Oman as part of its corporate social responsibility programmes. The project includes a range of integrated facilities catering to various community needs. It features a dedicated sports walkway and a bicycle track, each extending 3,400 metres, along with pedestrian overpasses to ensure ease of movement. Additionally, the site includes designated play areas for children, fitness equipment, multipurpose sports courts, and a skateboarding area, making it an ideal destination for families and individuals seeking a comprehensive recreational environment. The project also features expansive green spaces, modern lighting, restaurants, cafes, rest areas and designated locations for food trucks.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, stated: "This project reflects Muscat Governorate's commitment, through Muscat Municipality, to providing sustainable facilities that enhance the quality of life and align with the development pillars of the governorate. The Green Walkway project represents a qualitative addition to Muscat’s urban environment, serving a broad segment of society by combining sustainability, recreation, and public health promotion. It adds aesthetic value to the area while providing a suitable environment for sports and leisure activities, which aligns with modern urban planning. We also appreciate the role of the private sector in supporting developmental initiatives that benefit the community."

Mr Stephen L. Lover, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman, added: "We are proud to contribute and collaborate with Muscat Municipality in implementing this pioneering project, which serves as a model for modern developments focused on environmental conservation and sustainable urban growth. This partnership is part of our corporate social responsibility. It underscores our firm commitment to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable development and provide a healthy environment for the community, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040."

It is worth noting that Muscat Municipality remains committed to supporting national efforts to achieve the ambitious vision of ‘A Sustainable, Thriving, and Vibrant Muscat’ by working in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to implement high-quality projects that meet community aspirations, boost tourism and development, and enhance the overall quality of life in line with national priorities.