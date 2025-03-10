Following the successful streamlining and digitization of 24 services for beneficiaries, the Government Digital Transformation Program, "Tahawul," has ranked Muscat Governorate in the Advanced Tier for digital transformation. The announcement was made in the program’s annual report released recently. Muscat was ranked alongside three other government service entities out of a total of 49 organizations evaluated for their digital transformation performance in the past year.

This achievement is a direct result of the governorate's long-term digital transformation strategy, which has been implemented to keep pace with rapid technological advancements across various sectors.

His Excellency Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, expressed his pride in this milestone, stating, "We are proud that Muscat Governorate has been ranked in the Advanced Tier for government digital transformation. This achievement aligns with our contribution to Oman Vision 2040, which places significant emphasis on utilizing the latest technologies to enhance and simplify government services for beneficiaries in municipal sectors. We extend our gratitude to the digital transformation team of Muscat Governorate and Municipality for attaining this level of success. We aspire to provide a pioneering digital transformation experience that sets a benchmark for Oman's future."

His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, emphasized the crucial role of comprehensive digital transformation in advancing national development, stating, "With the unprecedented global technological acceleration, digital transformation is no longer a luxury but an urgent necessity to enhance service delivery and provide transparent, reliable channels for beneficiaries of government services. Accordingly, Muscat Municipality adopted a digital transformation strategy early on and has made significant strides in this field. Just last year, the municipality successfully simplified and digitized 24 essential services through its platforms, eliminating the need for physical visits to municipal offices. Beneficiaries can now complete their transactions seamlessly, anytime and anywhere."

He further added, "We extend our gratitude to His Excellency the Governor and the digital transformation team for their continuous support of Muscat Municipality in its journey toward comprehensive digital transformation. This journey extends beyond service digitization to include workforce training and fostering a digital work culture to ensure a fully integrated and satisfying experience for municipal service beneficiaries."

The 24 services successfully digitized and streamlined in 2024 include, ‘Building permit issuance, Certificate of completion for excavation permit deposit refund, Request for street lighting in residential areas, Permit issuance to commence construction, Security deposit refund, Request for a building completion certificate, Permit for additional work inside a commercial establishment, Burial services, Registration and cancellation of lease agreements, Request to host events at municipality-owned venues, Auditing of modern building systems, Tree planting services outside plot boundaries, Registration of requests with the Customer Service Department, Address update services, Soil transportation services, Request for additional copies of blueprints, "Eitimad" Platform, Electronic authentication of lease contracts, "Baladiati" mobile application, Renewal of building permits, Registration of consulting offices, Homogeneous activities service and Complaint service for scrap sales.