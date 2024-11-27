Musanadah, a leading Saudi-based facilities management company and wholly owned subsidiary of Alturki Holding has marked its exclusive partnership with CoolPlanet, a global leader in energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions headquartered in Ireland, with an official signing ceremony at the Irish Embassy in Riyadh. This collaboration marks a significant step in Musanadah’s mission to support the Kingdom’s Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 economic diversification program, together with its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2060.

Under this strategic alliance, Musanadah has established a new specialist energy services division entitled Musanadah Energy and Sustainability Services and will combine its local market expertise and extensive relationships with CoolPlanet’s international engineering prowess to deliver innovative and comprehensive energy and sustainability services to both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. These services are designed to help clients significantly reduce their carbon footprint, optimize energy usage, and unlock energy savings through advanced data-driven solutions.

Musanadah brings strong credentials, certified by Saudi Energy Efficiency Centre as an energy services company (ESCO), granted both a level 2 energy services companies license and level 3 industrial energy audit license. This development underscores its technical capability to manage end-to-end decarbonization and energy optimization solutions on a range of assets in the built environment, including megaprojects, oil and gas plants, and industrial facilities. From detailed assessments and advanced engineering analysis to complex engineering project delivery, Musanadah empowers its clients to make informed data-driven decisions. This is followed by ongoing, real-time monitoring, ensuring measurable results in terms of energy savings and carbon reduction.

“We are thrilled to partner with CoolPlanet to deliver world-class energy and sustainability services,” commented Rami Alturki, President & CEO of Alturki Holding, Musanadah’s parent company. “This partnership aligns with our dedication to drive impactful change, support the Kingdom's environmental targets, and deliver tangible results for our clients."

Speaking from the Irish Embassy in Riyadh, Norman Crowley, Chairman of CoolPlanet commented, "Today marks a pivotal moment as CoolPlanet exclusively partners with Musanadah to advance the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Saudi Green Initiative and drive meaningful action toward net zero by 2060. Together, we’re not only elevating sustainability standards but also paving the way for impactful, innovative solutions that will set a benchmark for environmental stewardship across Saudi Arabia and beyond."

Distinguishing the combined Musanadah and CoolPlanet offering is the ability to provide a full suite of services under one integrated digital platform. Clients benefit from seamless monitoring and management, from the plant room to the boardroom, using multiple data points that feed into a single enterprise-level solution. The platform delivers real-time insights through a custom-built, dynamic dashboard, showing a clear glide path to achieving energy savings and financial goals.

In addition to the robust technology platform, clients will benefit from Musanadah’s experienced support team on the ground in Saudi Arabia to guide and assist with decision-making. This combination of cutting-edge technology and hands-on support ensures clients fully realize the potential of their energy and sustainability programs.

With this collaboration, Musanadah and CoolPlanet are positioned to play a pivotal role in helping organizations across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain achieve their sustainability targets, reduce costs, and contribute to the region’s broader environmental goals.

About Musanadah

Musanadah Facilities Management is an award-winning facilities services company in Saudi Arabia offering a full range of integrated facilities management solutions tailored to meet client needs, from master developments to residential communities, industrial sites, and commercial offices, with the aim of protecting, maintaining, and optimizing client assets while implementing industry best practices.



As a full-service provider, Musanadah offers a broad range of hard and soft facilities management, and manned security services offering innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of clients and real-time performance management systems.

Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized facilities management solutions to clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

Musanadah manages and maintains its client facilities to the highest standards in terms of quality, efficiency, and cost-control, in accordance with the global best practices and internationally benchmarked standards, including BICSc and the Institute of Asset Management (IAM), as well as complying with relevant Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) requirements.

Founded in 2010, Musanadah is a wholly owned subsidiary of Khobar-based diversified services group, Alturki Holding.

In 2024, Musanadah was named ‘Best Facilities Management Company‘ at the Saudi Building & Infrastructure Summit – SBIS Awards and won the coveted client-contractor partnership award in 2022 for its work on AlUla - a major Vision 2030 heritage project. The company was also awarded the prestigious ‘Customer Centric FM Company’ accolade at the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) awards for anticipating and meeting the satisfaction levels of large-scale clients through its unique customer-centric service delivery model which was recognized for consistently placing the needs of clients first.

About CoolPlanet

CoolPlanet is an award-winning global leader in industrial-scale decarbonisation, leveraging technology and world-class engineering expertise to assist complex organisations in achieving net zero emissions at scale.

For over 18 years, CoolPlanet's Decarbonisation Management System has been trusted by some of the world's largest brands, including Takeda, MSD, Hilton Food Group, Viterra, Glanbia, Vodafone, Bulmers, GE Healthcare, and OI and most recently, Alturki Holdings.

In 2023, the company launched Net Zero Glidepath, to help manufacturing firms and commercial building operators map their journey to net zero and take climate action. Net Zero Glidepath allows companies to navigate their path to net zero and understand what it takes to get there. The tool enables users to track decarbonisation initiatives and see how they impact current emissions and align with future targets.

The company has saved industrial and commercial businesses globally more than 3 million tonnes of CO2, and $450 million since it was founded.