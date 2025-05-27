Muscat, Oman – Muriya, the developer behind award winning destinations—Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah—made a strong statement at the OREX Design & Build Oman Exhibition 2025, presenting its flagship developments as shining examples of serene living, coastal elegance, and high-value investment in the Sultanate.

Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah, by Orascom Development and Omran, are fully integrated towns that feature harmonious waterfront living fully connected with nature.

Hawana Salalah features a 13.6 km coastline of white sandy beaches with lush greenery, 5-star resorts, vibrant year-round marina, Water park and culinary F&B dining experiences overlooking the magnificent ocean views, whereas Jebel Sifah 40 min away from Muscat is 7km of pristine beaches, 9-hole golf course, stunning coastline featuring the Hajar mountains backdrop.

The destinations have become the top of mind mixed-use residential, entertainment and hospitality landmarks and are year-round event hubs, hosting internationally renowned tournaments such as IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah, the SOCCA World Cup, and the International Fishing competition.

“OREX provides the ideal platform to demonstrate how Muriya is elevating Oman’s profile on the global tourism and investment map,” said engineer Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya. “Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah are more than residential projects, they are immersive lifestyle destinations that embody Oman’s breathtaking nature and authentic charm, while offering unique experiences that resonate with today’s discerning residents, travelers, and investors”.

The diversity of properties at the destinations ranges from hotel branded residences to standalone neighborhoods with Townhouses, Villas and apartments, all meticulously serviced by Wateera (Muriya’s property management and Rental services division) ensuring seamless rental and hospitality management for homeowners around the world.

With over 1,200 luxury hotel rooms, thousands of delivered waterfront homes, and a pipeline of ongoing developments such as Amazi in Hawana Salalah and Al Raya in Sifah, Muriya continues to redefine tourism-led real estate in Oman. Its integrated townships blend leisure, wellness, community living, and sustainable design—making them attractive for both investors and international residents seeking long-term value.

As Oman accelerates its transformation under Vision 2040, Muriya remains at the forefront—building destinations that inspire the local, regional and international communities.

About Orascom Development Holding:

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose. From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, yearround mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants. Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with approximately 40% under development or developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (The Cove in the UAE and Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit OrascomDevelopment.com.

About OMRAN Group

The executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development, is responsible for driving the growth of the nation’s tourism sector. Established in 2005, OMRAN is committed to creating world-class tourism assets, lifestyle communities, and destinations that reflect the Sultanate's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The company plays a key role in realizing Oman’s 2040 Tourism Strategy by fostering sustainable tourism development that supports economic diversification and creates job opportunities for locals. OMRAN’s diverse portfolio includes the development of hotels, resorts, mixed-use communities, and tourism infrastructure projects across Oman, working in collaboration with both public and private sector partners.