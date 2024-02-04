As part of a wider active management initiative, Mumtalakat CEO HE Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa recently visited local portfolio company Southern Tourism Company (STC), where he was greeted by CEO Engineer Yousif Al Manea and the management team. HE Shaikh Abdulla toured the facilities, experienced their boating capabilities and concluded with discussions of the company’s expansions plans and current fleet upgrade. STC continues to prioritise and contribute to the Kingdom’s 2022-2026 Tourism Strategy, with marine tourism being one of its main key pillars. Furthermore, it continues to expand its logistics operations, contributing to the maritime industry within the Kingdom.