Enhancing local economy by creating clinical job opportunities for Bahrainis

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a strategic partnership with M42, an Abu Dhabi-based global tech-enabled health powerhouse, to launch the Amana Healthcare facility in Bahrain.

Amana Healthcare, a CARF and JCI-accredited subsidiary of the M42 group, is expanding into Bahrain to replicate its successful care model from the UAE. This move aligns with the healthcare objectives of Bahrain's Vision 2030, which aims to upgrade clinical outcomes and address the evolving healthcare requirements of the Kingdom by enhancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare, ensuring the welfare of all citizens and residents.

The Bahrain Amana Healthcare facility, scheduled to commence operations in 2025, aligns with Mumtalakat's ongoing efforts to invest in and for Bahrain, as well as M42's commitment to delivering world-class health solutions that are tailored to address the specific requirements of the local community. Furthermore, it aims to establish Bahrain as a global frontrunner in specialized rehabilitation and long-term care, while also generating employment prospects for Bahrainis in the clinical field.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat, said, “We are dedicated to fostering growth and prosperity in Bahrain through strategic partnerships and investments that align with our investment principles and strategy.”

“Our partnership with M42 signifies a shared commitment to developing sustainable, long-term collaborations. Together, we aim to contribute to the Kingdom's economic development, particularly in vital sectors such as healthcare. This presents an opportunity to enhance the existing healthcare landscape in Bahrain by addressing crucial gaps and delivering added value services to the community, in addition to creating high skilled jobs for Bahrainis," he added.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, highlighted M42’s unparalleled, tech-enabled health solutions. He said, “We are honored to partner with Mumtalakat in this ambitious endeavor and bring our world-class expertise and highly specialized facility, Amana Healthcare, for complex long-term medical conditions to Bahrain. This expansion will leverage M42’s advanced health and medical expertise to deliver personalized and precise care to communities across Bahrain. The collaboration is aligned with M42’s vision to transform health by positively impacting lives, enhancing outcomes for people, and improving overall quality of life. We look forward to providing our world-class, long-term care offering in Bahrain.”

The new facility in Al Jasra will provide long-term care services for people with complex medical needs requiring extended inpatient stays. Featuring a dedicated laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, therapy rooms, gym, hydrotherapy, majlis and recreational spaces, the facility aims to offer world-class, tech-enabled services. It will also offer tailored social programs and non-clinical services, such as community gatherings and recreational events, to help patients and their families adjust to life after hospitalization.

Amana Healthcare’s long-term care model is proven to reduce the strain on acute hospital beds and enhance the efficiency of healthcare resources. Lauded for its various sustainability efforts in 2023, Amana Healthcare was recognized by the Arab Hospitals Federation for its outstanding digital transformation efforts, promoting a positive work culture and sustainable healthcare practices. It further went on to receive the Golden Initiative Certificate in Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency, as well as Water, Waste & Resource Management. This recognition marks a significant prelude to what is to come for the kingdom.

M42's collaboration with Mumtalakat to establish Amana Healthcare in Bahrain aligns with Mumtalakat's investment strategy to enhance Bahrain's healthcare sector. This partnership also demonstrates M42's dedication to delivering personalized health solutions.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Mumtalakat:

Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

Further details on Mumtalakat can be found at www.mumtalakat.bh

