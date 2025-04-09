Dubai, UAE – MultiBank Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives institution based in Dubai, is proud to announce a historic milestone—on April 3, 2025, the Group recorded its highest ever single day trading volume, surpassing USD 55.85 billion.

This record-breaking achievement marks a strong start to the second quarter for the group, with an impressive unparalleled average daily trading volume of over USD 35 billion during the first four trading days of April.

This unprecedented milestone reflects the strong confidence a diverse global clientele, including individual traders and institutional investors, has placed in the firm. The performance confirms the Group’s focus on transparency, robust security measures, and rigorous regulatory compliance.

Commenting on this breakthrough, Founder and Chairman Naser Taher said: “We are pleased to share these impressive figures with our valued clients and business partners. It displays our financial strength, our drive for technological progress, and the trust our customers place in us.”

Throughout 2024, MultiBank Group witnessed remarkable growth, marked by increased revenue resulting from international expansions and new product rollouts. Among the most notable innovations was the debut of MultiBank-Plus, a next-generation platform and app designed to deliver a seamless trading experience. The company further enhanced its position in the digital asset arena with the launch of the MultiBank.io Crypto Exchange App, setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency around cryptocurrencies. Additionally, MEX Exchange, the first global ECN tool tailored for the BRICS and GCC regions, brought unmatched liquidity and advanced capabilities to a rapidly growing industry.

Strategic partnerships have played a pivotal role in bolstering MultiBank Group’s presence. Collaborations with Al Ansari Exchange and Mashreq Bank streamlined transactions, offering users faster and more convenient deposit and withdrawal solutions. The Group also secured Dubai’s prestigious Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license, highlighting its commitment to stringent governance standards and dedication to excellence.

Building on this momentum, the organization delivered outstanding financial results for 2024, with revenue surpassing $361 million and net income exceeding $264 million, reflecting 16% growth.

Established in California in 2005, MultiBank Group offers financial services to more than two million clients in over 100 countries. With licenses from 17 reputable global regulatory bodies, the company continues to prioritize exceptional service and continuous innovation in markets.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a trading volume that exceeds $35 billion per day during the first 4 days in April 2025. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17 of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The Group’s award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group’s website.