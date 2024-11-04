MUFG and The Public Investment Fund (“PIF”) of Saudi Arabia have today announced that they signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) to collaborate on opportunities of mutual interest to both MUFG and PIF.

The MoU will promote regular engagement between MUFG and PIF, focusing on sectors in which MUFG has strong expertise, notably infrastructure and project financing. This will also include facilitating PIF’s effort to explore opportunities in Japan in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Fumitaka Nakahama, Chief Executive and Senior Managing Corporate Executive, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, MUFG, said: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with PIF. This MoU formalises our existing strong collaborative partnership and demonstrates our collective ambitions to deepen our working relationship. We look forward to facilitating PIF’s evolving financing needs in support of their long-term goals.

“This signing is testament to our ongoing commitment to Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region where we are supporting clients across a range of sectors along with facilitating access to investment opportunities in Japan.”

