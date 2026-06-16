Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, has acquired $200m of Equitix’s stake in Greenlink, a joint venture between Equitix and Baltic Cable which operates a 504MW subsea electricity interconnector linking Great Britain with Ireland. This investment reflects Mubadala’s continued focus on infrastructure assets that support more connected, efficient and resilient power systems.

Greenlink is a high-voltage subsea interconnector spanning approximately 190km between Ireland and Great Britain. Regulated by Ofgem and CRU, the asset utilises high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, which is efficient for long-distance power transmission, and has a nominal capacity equivalent to powering around 380,000 homes. It plays a critical role in supporting the integration of renewable energy, enhancing system flexibility, and facilitating cross-border electricity flows while strengthening security of supply, improving market efficiency and reinforcing connectivity with the wider European energy market.

Greenlink has been designated as a Project of Common Interest by the European Union, reflecting its importance to regional energy security and a more integrated European power market.

The investment is underpinned by a well-established regulatory framework, providing long-term visibility on revenues and reinforcing the asset’s role as essential infrastructure within both markets.

By addressing evolving supply and demand dynamics across the Irish and UK power markets, Greenlink is positioned at the intersection of the energy transition and infrastructure modernization, aligning with Mubadala’s strategy of investing in assets linked to global megatrends and partnering with leading platforms.

Karim El Jazzar, Head of Europe and MENA, Infrastructure, Mubadala, said: “This investment reflects our continued focus on high-quality infrastructure assets that are integral to the functioning of modern economies including those enabling more connected and efficient energy systems. Greenlink is a strong example of infrastructure that combines strategic relevance with a clear and sustainable economic value. As power markets evolve, interconnectors are becoming increasingly important in supporting cross-border electricity flows and facilitating the integration of renewable energy and grid stability. Our partnership with Equitix delivers on this strategy by strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the energy transition across European markets.”

Achal Bhuwania, CIO at Equitix added:

“We are pleased to partner with Mubadala on this investment in Greenlink, which reflecting our shared focus on high-quality, strategically important infrastructure. Bringing together two investors with deep infrastructure expertise, strengthens the platform and positions it well to support the evolving needs of interconnected power markets. Greenlink is a critical asset, enhancing energy resilience, enabling cross-border connectivity and supporting the transition to a lower-carbon energy system.”

The investment further expands Mubadala’s presence in European energy infrastructure and underscores its partnership-led approach to investing in assets that support more efficient and sustainable energy systems globally.

ENDS

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. ​

Mubadala’s US$385 billion (AED 1,414 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates. ​

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

For media inquiries please email Dana Jamal Al-Suwaidi on djalsuwaidi@mubadala.ae

About Equitix

Equitix is Europe’s foremost small‑to‑mid‑market infrastructure investor, managing approximately $20 billion in assets across a diversified global portfolio.

Since 2007, Equitix has built a market‑leading platform grounded in responsible investment, specialist sector knowledge and long‑term partnerships. Our investments span social and transport infrastructure, renewable energy, environmental services, network utilities and digital assets, supported by teams on the ground across the UK, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Through disciplined investment and strong local relationships, Equitix delivers inflation‑correlated returns and sustainable value for investors, communities and public‑sector partners.

For all media enquiries contact equitix@teneo.com