At the opening event, Hisense unveiled the UR9 and UR8 RGB MiniLED Series, showcasing its leadership in large-screen entertainment and cutting-edge visual technology.

Dubai, UAE: Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, inaugurated its new Middle East & Africa regional headquarters in Building 13, Dubai Internet City, the Middle East’s leading tech hub and part of TECOM Group. The newly designed headquarters reflects Hisense's innovation-driven culture, featuring a contemporary environment built to foster collaboration, creativity, and technological advancement.

The new headquarters reinforces Hisense's long-term commitment to the Middle East and Africa, establishing a strategic hub to strengthen the company's growing operations, partnerships, and innovation initiatives across the region. The milestone event brought together distinguished guests including Dubai Internet City’s top management and Hisense's key partners, distributors, and main retailers across the region.

"The opening of our new office in Dubai Internet City represents our commitment to the UAE market and the broader Middle East region," said Jason Ou, President at Hisense Middle East & Africa. "With the launch of our new UR9 and UR8 RGB MiniLED Series, we are bringing the most advanced display technology available to consumers here, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience that sets a new benchmark for premium home entertainment.”

“Dubai Internet City is home to a diverse community of global technology companies and more than 31,000 professionals that continue to advance the digital economy in the region and globally,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “Hisense’s new regional headquarters reflects its long-term commitment to the region and underscores Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, in line with the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

Dubai has been home to Hisense's regional HQ for many years and continues to play a key role in the company's growth across the Middle East and Africa. The UAE's commitment to innovation, supportive business environment, and wealth of opportunities has made it an ideal strategic hub for regional expansion.

The inauguration also served as the platform for Hisense to unveil its most advanced television technology to date: the UR9 and UR8 RGB MiniLED Series. Designed to capture every thrilling moment of live sports and entertainment, the flagship models deliver stunning detail, vibrant colours, and true-to-life picture quality that brings fans closer to the action from their own homes. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26™ and a proud supporter of the first-ever Sensory Inclusive FIFA World Cup™, Hisense is helping create dedicated sensory spaces across all host stadiums, ensuring more people can enjoy the world's biggest football tournament.

Powered by next-generation MiniLEDs, the technology delivers more accurate and vibrant colours, higher brightness, and deeper contrast, while reducing blue light exposure and optimizing power consumption.

Leading the range, the UR9 Series represents Hisense's most advanced expression of RGB MiniLED innovation. Delivering what the company calls "Natural and Real Color," the UR9 achieves authentic and vivid colour reproduction with exceptional brightness and contrast performance. The technology produces more natural skin tones and lifelike imagery, creating visuals that are not only striking but also comfortable for extended everyday viewing.

The UR8 Series extends the benefits of RGB MiniLED technology to a broader audience, offering high-performance displays across screen sizes ranging from 55 to 100 inches. Combining vibrant colour accuracy, impressive brightness, eye-friendly viewing, and energy-efficient performance, the series brings premium large-screen entertainment to more consumers across the region.

At Hisense, the belief in "Innovating a Brighter Life" inspires the company to develop technologies and experiences that make everyday life better and bring people closer to the moments that matter.

Unveiled in 1999, Dubai Internet City has nurtured the digital economy by uniting global leaders through its world-class ecosystem. According to an impact study conducted by the district in partnership with Accenture in February 2025, Dubai Internet City contributed AED 100 billion to Dubai’s GDP in the past 15 years.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q1 2026). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

https://hisenseme.com/