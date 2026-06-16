Abu Dhabi: Siemens Energy will supply advanced gas and steam turbine technology for the Taweelah C IPP (Independent Power Producer) project in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It is the third power plant on the site to be equipped by Siemens Energy. The scope of supply includes three gas turbines, two steam turbines, five generators, and auxiliary systems for the combined cycle power plant with a total planned capacity of 2.6 gigawatts.

The new power plant will deliver critical flexibility, strengthen grid stability, and enable large-scale renewable energy integration in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The plant is designed to enable the possible utilization of carbon capture and storage units in the future, in alignment with the UAE’s goal to become climate-neutral by 2050.

The project is being developed by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and an international consortium comprising Saudi Arabia’s Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company, and Sembcorp Industries from Singapore. China Energy Engineering Group Corporation serves as the contractor responsible for the plant’s engineering, procurement, and construction. The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) will act as the sole procurer of the electricity generated.

Karim Amin, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, said: "As energy systems around the world face growing demand and pressure to deliver both reliability and flexibility, the role of dispatchable gas-fired power generation is more crucial than ever. We are proud to contribute our technologies and expertise to the Taweelah C project, including the first HL-class gas turbine in the UAE, with industry-leading performance. This milestone builds on a long-standing legacy of supporting the UAE's energy security and economic development, and reinforces our commitment to strategic partnerships that serve the country’s ambitions.”

The components for the new power plant will be produced within Siemens Energy’s global manufacturing network: The SGT5-9000HL gas turbines and SST5-5000 steam turbines are manufactured in Berlin and Muelheim, Germany. The SGen5-3000W and SGen5-2000P generators are manufactured at the plant in Charlotte, USA.

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Phone: +971 56 511 9312

E-mail: alina.mezentseva@siemens-energy.com

This press release is available at www.siemens-energy.com/press

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Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.



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