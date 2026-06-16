Abu Dhabi, UAE - Franklin Templeton today announced that it has secured licenses from the UAE Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) for its entity in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in its long-standing commitment to the United Arab Emirates. With this development, Franklin Templeton now operates across all three financial jurisdictions in the UAE onshore Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

“The UAE is an increasingly important market for global asset management, but long-term success here depends on being close to clients and deeply connected to local priorities,” said Matthew Harrison, Head of EMEA and Americas ex-US, Franklin Templeton. “This milestone not only reinforces our commitment to the market but also enables us to offer clients a broader range of investment services, combining our global capabilities with deep local expertise.”

Franklin Templeton has been active in the UAE for more than 25 years, steadily growing its footprint and deepening relationships with investors across the region. The new entity in Abu Dhabi underscores the firm’s continued investment in the UAE and its confidence in the country’s role as a leading global financial hub.

Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA and Head of Global Official Institutions, Franklin Templeton, added: “With offices now across all three financial jurisdictions, we are uniquely positioned to serve clients across the UAE’s key regulatory environments, while strengthening our ability to bring Franklin Templeton’s global investment expertise to areas that matter locally, including retirement savings and end-of-service solutions.”

Through its expanded presence, Franklin Templeton aims to further enhance its ability to deliver tailored investment solutions while supporting clients across the UAE with a comprehensive suite of capabilities.

With this milestone, Franklin Templeton becomes the first global asset manager with a presence across all the UAE’s three financial jurisdictions, enabling it to serve clients with enhanced access, local expertise, and a comprehensive range of investment solutions. Backed by more than 75 years of global investment experience and over 25 years in the UAE, the firm combines global capabilities with deep on-the-ground regional understanding, building a legacy grounded in trust and shaped by partnership. This expanded footprint enables the firm to offer clients unmatched access, tailored solutions, and deeper market insights.

As we mark this moment, our commitment remains to be a trusted partner in navigating the opportunities and complexities of local, regional, and global markets. Because when our clients succeed, we succeed and that is what it truly means to be invested in you.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnerships, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovations – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

Issued by Franklin Templeton for Managing Investments of Investment Funds M E – L.L.C – S.P.C ("FTMIIF").

FTMIIF is authorized by the CMA as a Category 2 and Category 5 firm and is licensed to undertake the activities of Investment Fund Management, Portfolios Management, Introduction to Financial Services and Financial Products Promotion.

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For media Contact:

Sarah Aziz

Director, CEEMEA Public Relations

Franklin Templeton

Email: sarah.aziz@franklintempleton.com

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