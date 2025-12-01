Abu Dhabi / Bali – Mubadala Energy, the Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company, and PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI), a subsidiary of Indonesia’s energy and electricity supplier, have signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) to supply gas from its gas fields in the Andaman Sea. This framework marks a significant milestone for Indonesia’s energy sector.

Through this proposed partnership, Mubadala Energy and PLN EPI will work together to enhance Indonesia’s energy resilience and reinforce national energy security by reducing the reliance on LNG and developing sustainable solutions to address growing domestic demand. The HoA provides the foundations for prioritizing energy supply for North Sumatra and Aceh, including leveraging the potential of the Tangkulo gas field, which lies roughly 65 kilometres offshore North Sumatra, with over 2 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas-in-place.

Abdulla Bu Ali, President Director of Mubadala Energy Indonesia, commented: “This agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to Indonesia’s energy future. By partnering with PLN EPI, we aim to deliver reliable and sustainable energy solutions that meet domestic needs and strengthen national energy security. This is also an important step for our development plans of the Tangkulo gas project in the South Andaman Sea.”

Indonesia’s energy sector is entering a dynamic phase of development, with opportunities to strengthen infrastructure and diversify supply sources to ensure long-term stability. By combining Mubadala Energy’s global expertise and operational excellence, with PLN EPI’s growth plans and strong domestic capabilities, this collaboration aims to deliver solutions that guarantee reliable and sustainable energy for millions of Indonesians. The agreement aligns with Indonesia’s broader strategy to enhance energy security, optimize domestic resources, and build a resilient energy ecosystem.

Rakhmad Dewanto, President Director of PLN Energi Primer Indonesia, said: “PLN EPI continues to support the development of new gas fields in Indonesia and welcomes the development of the Tangkulo gas field in the South Andaman Block by Mubadala Energy. This collaboration is also part of the development of a gas supply portfolio for the power sector to support energy security and the energy transition in Indonesia.”

Underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration between industry leaders to meet domestic energy needs, the signing ceremony was witnessed by the Chairman of SKK Migas, Djoko Siswanto, who commented: “The signing of this HoA marks an important milestone in the development of the Tangkulo Project.”

The HoA sets the foundation for further discussions on technical and commercial frameworks. Mubadala Energy’s commitment to supporting domestic energy needs underlines its long-term role as a trusted partner in Indonesia, while PLN EPI continues to lead initiatives that secure reliable energy for the nation.

About Mubadala Energy

Mubadala Energy is an international energy company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. With a diversified portfolio of operated and non-operated assets spanning 11 countries, its primary geographic focus is the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, Southeast Asia and the U.S..

Mubadala Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, which is owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi. The company’s portfolio is around 70 per cent gas, with a working interest production in 2025 of approximately 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In line with Mubadala Energy’s commitment to play an active role in the energy transition, the company is expanding across the gas value chain and actively pursuing opportunities in new energy sectors.

For more information, please visit www.mubadalaenergy.com

Further information:

Alya Zhafira, Mubadala Energy Communications, Indonesia: alya.zhafira@mubadalaenergy.com