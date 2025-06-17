Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) have signed a partnership agreement to foster collaborations in various areas which features a comprehensive framework for cooperation between the two organisations, aimed at advancing infrastructure initiatives crucial to Abu Dhabi's development as a leading destination of choice. These include comprehensive feasibility studies, knowledge sharing, and assessments to evaluate the viability for proposed projects, as well as sharing insights to develop sustainable financing models.

The agreement was signed on the first day of Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025, in the presence of HE. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General, ADPIC and Khalifa Al Romaithi, Executive Director of UAE Real Estate at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform.

Commenting on the collaboration, HE. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General, ADPIC said: “Through our collaboration with Mubadala, we are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, high-quality projects that will promote economic growth and create lasting infrastructure developments that meet the Emirate’s needs while contributing to its prosperity.”

Khalifa Al Romaithi, Executive Director of UAE Real Estate at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform said: “Our partnership with ADPIC is centred around spearheading future focused state-of-the-art infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration is a testament to Mubadala and ADPIC’s commitment to support Abu Dhabi Government ambitions in making the emirate one of the world’s most liveable and economically resilient cities.”

The partnership between Mubadala and ADPIC is set to drive forward-thinking solutions and comprehensive project planning across Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure landscape, reflecting a robust commitment to future-proofing the Emirate’s growth and solidifying its position as a dynamic hub for investment and development.

The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), hosted by ADPIC, is a strategic platform that convenes global leaders, investors, and industry experts to explore innovation, investment, and sustainability in infrastructure. The summit supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision by fostering collaboration and showcasing opportunities that will shape the Emirate’s future-ready, resilient built environment.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US$330 billion (AED 1,212 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.

