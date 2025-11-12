Dubai, UAE: MTE Studios, a regional pioneer in museum and science centre innovation, has drawn significant attention on the opening day of ICOM Dubai 2025, captivating visitors with its showcase of interactive design and heritage-inspired technology. MTE Studios is also highlighting to musuem enthusiasts their latest project, which is the Dubai Police Museum in Al Fahidi. Visitors to the stand can prebook a personalised visit to this iconic venue and get behind the scenes insights into the creation of the museum.

At the stand, the main centrepiece is the “Robotic Man,” a lifelike automaton modeled on the invention of the 12th-century Muslim engineer Al-Jazari, which has become one of the most talked-about exhibits at the event.

The Robotic Man, originally conceived by Al-Jazari for the Kings of Diyarbakr—represents one of the earliest known humanoid robots in history. Designed to serve water, a towel, and a comb to the King during his ablutions, the automaton was centuries ahead of its time, combining mechanical ingenuity with refined artistry. At ICOM Dubai, MTE Studios brings this legendary innovation to life once again, showcasing its enduring relevance to modern engineering, design, and storytelling.

Visitors gathered at the MTE Studios stand throughout the day, engaging with the exhibit and learning how the company integrates historical authenticity with cutting-edge technologies to create meaningful museum experiences. The Robotic Man stands as a symbolic example of how MTE Studios blends heritage, science, and imagination to inspire learning through interactivity.

“Seeing visitors, especially younger audiences, fascinated by the Robotic Man reminds us why museums must continue evolving,” said Ludo Verheyen, CEO of MTE Studios. “Our mission has always been to bridge the past and the future, turning stories of innovation like Al-Jazari’s into immersive experiences that spark curiosity and understanding.”

As ICOM Dubai 2025 continues, MTE Studios’ presence exemplifies how collaboration between culture and technology can redefine the museum experience for a new generation of learners and creators.