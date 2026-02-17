Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable real estate developer, and Qatar Charity (QC), one of the largest humanitarian and development organisations in the world, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, 17 February. This partnership formalises a long-standing relationship, appointing Msheireb Properties as a "Charity Partner" engaged in supporting charitable efforts on both local and international scales.

The agreement, effective from August 2025 to August 2027, establishes a structured framework for joint initiatives, community engagement, and charitable activities across Msheireb Downtown Doha. It builds on years of cooperation between the two organisations, which have hosted a series of humanitarian exhibitions and seasonal initiatives within the district.

Among the most notable initiatives are the 2024 Qatar Charity and White Event campaign “Echo of Lost Innocence,” which featured 15,000 teddy bear sculptures, each representing the voices of children lost in Gaza, and the “241” exhibition held in December last year, which commemorated 241 martyred children from Gaza, sponsored by the generous people of Qatar through Qatar Charity’s “Rofaqa” initiative, inspiring reflection among all who visited.

Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, commented: “Our partnership with Qatar Charity is anchored in a mutual belief that sustainable urban development should be aligned with human compassion. By formalising our capacity as a Charity Partner, we are ensuring that Msheireb Downtown Doha extends past being a smart city, it is an environment that inspires empathy and constructive action. We are delighted to leverage our facilities to support the critical initiatives that Qatar Charity delivers for vulnerable communities worldwide.”

Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, Executive Director of Communications and Community Impact at Qatar Charity, said: “This agreement with Msheireb Properties highlights a valued alliance between a national development icon and a leading humanitarian institution. Msheireb’s innovative urban environment provides a unique setting to engage the community, inspire generosity, and advance our mission. Msheireb Downtown Doha serves as a gathering point where people come together to support causes that truly matter, and we look forward to building on our past achievements and pursuing new, creative avenues to serve humanity together. We also invite companies and institutions to join our Charity Partner (CP) Programme and take an active role in supporting humanitarian and development initiatives, thereby strengthening the impact of charitable work and contributing to the sustainable development of underserved communities.”

Under the two-year agreement, Qatar Charity will provide volunteer support for Msheireb events and host educational workshops on humanitarian work. In turn, Msheireb Properties will integrate charitable giving into the fabric of Msheireb Downtown Doha by installing donation touch-screens across its retail and residential portfolio and allocating advertising space on district screens for seasonal campaigns. It will also coordinate the donation of unclaimed lost and found items to charitable causes, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Capital Security Department.

In addition, Msheireb Properties will enable retail and hospitality outlets to allocate a portion of their revenues to seasonal campaigns in coordination with Qatar Charity, where participating businesses choose to do so. The company will provide event spaces and digital advertising across its screens for selected campaigns and will support engagement with tenants and business owners.

Looking ahead, the partnership will bring several high-profile installations to the district, including the artistic and charitable displays planned for this Holy Month of Ramadan. These installations in Msheireb’s mosques and Eid prayer ground are designed to evoke the spirit of giving, encouraging visitors to consider compassion, community, and the difference that charitable action can make. Through art and interactive experiences, they aim to showcase charitable causes and encourage engagement between residents, visitors, and those in need.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.

About Qatar Charity

Qatar Charity is an international non-governmental organization, established in 1992 in accordance with the not-for-profit sector laws of the State of Qatar, that works in the field of humanitarian and development assistance. Qatar Charity was established as an institutional expression of a civil will based on the values, principles and cultural heritage of the Qatari community for good work and to participate in the international solidarity efforts effectively and efficiently in addressing the most important humanitarian and development challenges faced by children and families experiencing poverty around the world, with the first priority being to help children who are victims of crises and disasters.