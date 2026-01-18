Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties announces the relocation of Qatar Tourism headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha. This move enhances Msheireb Downtown Doha's position as Qatar's premier destination for leading government institutions and major organisations.

The relocation provides Qatar Tourism—including its marketing arm Visit Qatar—with state-of-the-art facilities within Msheireb Downtown Doha's sustainable urban environment. The city offers a strategic hub through smart city infrastructure and proximity to key cultural, business, and transport centres. Msheireb Downtown Doha's Gold and Platinum LEED-certified buildings feature energy-efficient systems and smart infrastructure designed to optimise operations whilst supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives.

H.E. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: "Our strategic decision to relocate Qatar Tourism's headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha reflects our steadfast and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of operational excellence and strategic positioning. Msheireb, with its world-class sustainable infrastructure and deep-rooted cultural authenticity, provides us with the optimal environment that aligns with Qatar Tourism's lofty vision aimed at establishing Qatar's position as a world-class tourism destination par excellence."

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, added: "It is with pride and honour that we welcome Qatar Tourism to Msheireb Downtown Doha. Their decision to relocate to Msheireb embodies our vision to provide a distinguished environment that attracts the most prestigious government institutions, which deepens Msheireb Downtown Doha's position as Qatar's leading and preferred destination for institutional and strategic excellence. Undoubtedly, Qatar Tourism's presence will enrich the integrated and dynamic ecosystem we have established in our sustainable urban development."

The city's comprehensive offerings—from heritage institutions such as Msheireb Museums to world-class hospitality experiences—provide Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar with an ideal operational environment whilst showcasing Qatar's capabilities to visitors, residents, and locals from within the sustainable city.

Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to attract world-class organisations as Qatar's leading destination for strategic business operations. This announcement follows Qatar Airways' decision to relocate their global headquarters to the city in 2026, cementing Msheireb Downtown Doha's position as the preferred choice for major institutions seeking cutting-edge facilities and strategic locations.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.