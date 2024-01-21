Under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and Population, in collaboration with MSD:

The activities of the 16th International Conference on Breast Cancer, Women's Diseases, and Immunological Diseases have started under the slogan of "Innovation and Enlightenment," in collaboration with the Regional Office of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean. The conference aims to support women's health and raise awareness about the risks of breast cancer. The conference will take place on January 18th and 19th, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and Population, in cooperation with MSD, the main partner of the conference.

The conference aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and its symptoms, the importance of early detection of the disease, which contributes to higher recovery rates, and working to improve the healthcare system to alleviate the suffering of Egyptian women. It also aims to provide the latest medications and treatment protocols to help breast cancer patients live a normal life and smoothly integrate them into various aspects of life.

The international conference was held under the attendance of His Excellency, the Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Dr. Mohamed Lotfy, the CEO of the Egyptian Health Council. It was attended by presidents of international and local associations and specialized research institutions in cancer treatment, including Dr. Elizabeth Weiderpass, Director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a subsidiary of the World Health Organization, for the first time in Egypt.

The conference sessions highlighted the importance of raising awareness about breast cancer among Egyptian women and encouraging them to undergo early detection, as breast cancer is one of the most prevalent types of tumors among women in Egypt and the world. The Ministry of Health and Population revealed its plans to provide comprehensive support for the health of Egyptian women, along with a review of the achievements in this regard. The conference also included a scientific session where several specialized doctors discussed the symptoms of breast cancer, early detection methods, the importance of self-examination, nutrition, and psychological support for patients.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Health and Population, emphasized the importance of establishing more partnerships and enhancing cooperation with various entities to achieve progress and innovation in the diagnostic and treatment systems for breast cancer, women's diseases, and immunological diseases, in order to create a future free from cancer and immune diseases.

Dr. Hazem Abdel Samea, General Manager of MSD Egypt and the neighboring countries, stated that MSD is pleased to participate in one of the most important and largest medical conferences in the field of tumors in the Middle East (the 16th International Conference on Breast Cancer, Women's Tumors, and Immunotherapies - BGI CC), which is held in Egypt with the aim of sharing the latest technologies and medical research on breast and women's tumors and enabling the medical sector to provide the best possible medical care for cancer patients. He added that at MSD Egypt, we are proud to be among the main participants in this event because our vision aligns with the conference's vision and the state's vision, which prioritizes women's health. Although MSD provides the latest treatments for breast cancer and other women's cancers worldwide, our role is not limited to that; it extends to providing scientific support to the entire healthcare system and raising awareness among patients about the seriousness of cancerous tumors and preventive measures.

On his part, Professor Hisham El-Ghazaly, Professor of Oncology at Ain Shams University's Faculty of Medicine, President of the High Committee for the Presidential Initiative for Women's Health, President of the International Association of Oncology, and President of the conference, concluded by stating that the conference reflects the local and international commitment to combating cancerous tumors around the world. He noted that the Egyptian state has succeeded in developing an early detection and treatment system for tumor patients, especially breast tumors and tumors affecting women, through presidential initiatives to support citizens' health, as well as issuing recommendations that have become the cornerstone for effective strategies to address cancerous tumors.