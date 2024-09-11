Eng.Mohamed Rashed, CEO of MRB Holding Group, announced adoption of an integrated strategic plan after merging a group of companies under its umbrella, in preparation for its launching in a different way within the Egyptian real estate market during the coming period, showing that his group intends to change the concept of project management companies, in order to achieve the maximum benefit for real estate projects in all their forms, whether residential, commercial or administrative.



Regarding the importance of the presence of a project management and operation consultant in the earlier stages of implementing the project, he assured the importance of the participation of a specialized consultant in order to study all the factors that achieve the highest rates of pull factors for the project and to ensure its proper operation later, besides enabling him to identify the closest competitors to the project and the targeted categories or residing within the project and their daily requirements, so the company will work to ensure that they are available in order to achieve clients' welfare.



And concerning his company’s latest projects, he noted that MRB is currently cooperating with Emerald Developments to launch its latest project in the New Administrative Capital, which is a multi-use mall (commercial - administrative - medical) on an area of 6600 square meters, with total investments amounting to about 3 billion pounds, noting that his group was keen to be present since the beginning of the project's designs to stand on the finest details and express its advisory opinions in it to ensure achieving the highest investment return for clients.



He assured that the real estate developer's keenness to cooperate with a project management and operation consultant confirms his keenness to achieve the highest possible benefit for his clients, whether in terms of preserving it or reducing its operating and maintenance costs and other practical advantages.



He said that the MRB Group started since the second half of this year through its companies FMC, specialized in contracting and implementing facilities management, and Barnd space, which is specialized in housing the mall and preventing randomness in delivery, in addition to MRB, facilities and real estate assets management consultant.



Rashid affirms the concept of a mall management and operation consultant and real estate assets management, which will maximize the developer's investment returns and reduce costs by 25%, besides maximizing the benefits for the client by ensuring organized housing based on market study from the primary implentation stages until deliveries.