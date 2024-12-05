Dubai, UAE: Mr. C Residences Jumeirah has made history as the first-ever residential development globally to achieve the prestigious SPIRE Gold rating. This recognition, awarded by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) and UL Solutions, positions the property as a benchmark in luxury living and smart building innovation.

Located in the highly coveted Jumeirah 2 neighborhood, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah embodies modern elegance and unparalleled luxury. Developed by Alta Real Estate in collaboration with Mr. C brand and the world-renowned architect Bernardo Fort Brescia of Arquitectonica, the development delivers an extraordinary living experience. With its design inspired by the natural flow of desert dunes and ocean waves, the building is both an architectural marvel and a testament to cutting-edge smart technology.

Setting a Global Standard in Smart Living

The SPIRE Gold award recognizes advancements in smart building technology across six key criteria: power and energy, health and wellbeing, life and property safety, connectivity, cybersecurity, and sustainability. The SPIRE program is the world's leading evaluation framework for intelligent buildings, and Mr. C Residences has emerged as a trailblazer in seamlessly integrating these features into a residential setting.

“This achievement is a significant milestone, marking Mr. C Residences Jumeirah as the world’s first residential property to attain the SPIRE Gold certification,” said Mr. Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Partner of Alta Real Estate. “It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to redefining modern luxury living by combining innovation, well-being, and sustainability.”

A Lifestyle Defined by Innovation and Elegance

Positioned along the Dubai Canal, the development comprises 26 exclusive condominiums that reflect meticulous attention to detail. Residents are offered state-of-the-art smart home systems, ensuring effortless control of daily conveniences. Each unit features personal plunge pools, eco-friendly water filtration systems, and offers breathtaking views of serene waterways and lush greenery.

Further elevating the lifestyle experience, the residences provide wellness-centric amenities, including dedicated yoga spaces and a plastic-free environment. A 24-hour concierge service ensures residents enjoy the utmost comfort and security.

“Every detail of Mr. C Residences Jumeirah has been carefully considered to enhance physical and mental well-being, redefine connectivity, and offer a truly unparalleled living experience,” added Mr. Al Tayer. “This award is a validation of our focus on creating homes that reflect the future of luxury urban living.”

Redefining Urban Excellence

With an emphasis on innovation, connectivity, and sustainability, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah sets a new benchmark for urban living, aligning luxury with environmental and technological excellence. This achievement not only reinforces Alta Real Estate's leadership in the real estate sector but also underscores the company's mission to create residences that inspire and innovate.

