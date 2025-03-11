Mozn becomes the only organization from the region to be recognized in the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) report for its commitment to empowering financial institutions with AI-driven fraud prevention and AML compliance solutions

Dubai, UAE: Mozn, a regional leader in enterprise AI technologies, announced its recognition in the esteemed Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) ranking for 2025 amongst an elite group of global leaders driving innovation in financial crime technology, including anti-money laundering (AML), fraud detection, sanctions screening, and KYC compliance.

Chartis’ FCC50 report, a top research publication in risk and financial crime technology with a renowned advisory board, evaluates the top 50 vendors in financial crime technology, focusing on their ability to innovate in areas like anti-money laundering (AML), fraud detection, sanctions screening, and KYC compliance. This comprehensive assessment highlights market influence, technological innovation, and strategic vision, offering a thorough understanding of how these leaders are shaping the future of financial crime prevention.

Mozn’s flagship AI-powered fraud prevention and AML compliance platform, FOCAL, secured a place among the world’s top financial crime and compliance technologies, highlighting its advanced capabilities in risk detection, regulatory adherence, and AI-driven intelligence. The ranking underscores Mozn’s position as a regional trailblazer, bridging global best practices with regional expertise to combat financial crime.

“Being recognized in the FCC50 report by Chartis is a resounding validation of our bold vision to redefine financial crime prevention,” said Malik Alyousef, Co-founder and COO, Mozn. “With FOCAL, we’ve developed one of the region’s first AI-driven, locally built solutions that leverages global expertise to tackle unique fraud and compliance challenges. Our breakthrough technology sets new standards in compliance and risk management, empowering clients with state-of-the-art fraud prevention and compliance solutions to combat financial crime with unmatched efficiency.”



Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis said: “FOCAL by Mozn is now one of the most talked about vendors in the space, a fact reflected in its appearance as a newcomer in the FCC50. Its strong and flexible platform enables firms to address several use cases in a highly streamlined way, while its expertise, presence, and advanced solutions in the MENA region position it to benefit not only from a rapidly growing market, but also from global expansion.”

Mozn’s FOCAL suite provides an end-to-end fraud prevention and AML compliance solution, enabling businesses to prevent fraud, streamline regulatory compliance processes, and meet regulatory requirements. By combining AI-driven insights with deep regional intelligence, Mozn is redefining financial crime prevention for institutions operating in the Middle East and high-growth markets.

In addition to the FCC50 recognition, Mozn received further honors from Chartis in 2024, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in risk and compliance technology. The company was named a Category Leader for KYC solutions by Chartis Research. This underscores Mozn’s commitment to delivering pioneering technology that transforms risk management and compliance.

For more information about Mozn’s financial crime prevention solutions, visit Mozn | مزن

About Mozn:

Mozn is a Saudi technology company committed to advancing digital humanity through the harnessing of artificial intelligence to build enterprise AI-powered products – FOCAL, the end-to-end Risk and Compliance platform and OSOS, the leading Arabic Gen AI platform – along with tailored AI solutions designed to meet the unique needs of enterprises across various sectors. Mozn maintains a significant presence, with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that house over 300 dedicated professionals. Mozn is at the forefront of technological innovation, striving to redefine the limits of what is possible in the digital age.