The latest additions to Mozn’s Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance platform, FOCAL, deliver a specialized Agentic AI along with advanced Financial Crime Analytics capabilities to help institutions stay ahead of evolving fraud and AML compliance threats.

UAE, Dubai – Mozn, a regional leader in enterprise AI technologies, has announced the addition of Agentic AI to its flagship FOCAL platform—at Seamless Middle East 2025 in Dubai. FOCAL’s new Agentic AI leverages machine learning to streamline investigations, uncover hidden patterns, and deliver clear, explainable insights to accelerate decision-making. Mozn has also announced the addition of a new module, Financial Crime Analytics (FCA) to its FOCAL suite. FCA leverages AI and data science to connect with different sources of data from existing enterprise or financial crime prevention systems, consolidating insights into a single, intelligent view for streamlined financial crime detection and prevention.

“The launch of FOCAL’s Agentic AI marks a bold step forward in our mission to outpace financial crime through innovation,” said Malik Alyousef, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Mozn. “Along with the introduction of FOCAL Financial Crime Analytics, institutions can now unify scattered data from across their financial crime systems into a single, intelligent view - enabling sharper insights, faster investigations, and smarter decisions. Combined, these new additions deliver AI-driven precision and real-time intelligence needed to stay ahead of evolving threats, strengthen compliance, and build lasting trust in the digital economy.”

This continuous innovation is also being recognized across the industry. FOCAL’s growing strength in AI-powered risk and compliance continues to gain industry-wide recognition. It was recently recognized as a Best-of-Breed solution by Chartis Research in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) for wealth management, corporate and investment banking, a distinction that reinforces its leadership in financial crime prevention and compliance.

In addition, FOCAL was also awarded Best AI Use in Regulatory Compliance by MEA Finance, honoring its real-time screening, AI-driven insights, and financial crime prevention capabilities, which redefine how institutions manage risk and meet regulatory obligations.

For more information about Mozn’s financial crime prevention solutions, visit Mozn | مزن

About Mozn:

Mozn is a Saudi technology company committed to advancing digital humanity through the harnessing of artificial intelligence to build enterprise AI-powered products – FOCAL, the end-to-end Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance platform and OSOS, the leading Arabic Gen AI platform – along with tailored AI solutions designed to meet the unique needs of enterprises across various sectors. Mozn maintains a significant presence, with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that house over 300 dedicated professionals. Mozn is at the forefront of technological innovation, striving to redefine the limits of what is possible in the digital age.