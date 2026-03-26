Dubai, UAE – MovitOn, the pioneering Web3 decentralized logistics platform, announces the successful completion of its $2 million community pre-sale round. The milestone represents a significant advancement in the firm’s mission to revolutionize global logistics through blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and peer-to-peer (P2P) delivery networks.

The pre-sale round, concluded earlier in February 2026, shows strong community support and deep confidence in MovitOn’sinnovative approach to addressing persistent challenges in international shipping and last-mile delivery. Proceeds of the funding will accelerate the development of core platform features, including proprietary MovitBox™ smart IoT terminals, AI-driven compliance systems, and the scheduled mainnetlaunch later this year.

Erik Beken Tleubeck, Founder of MovitOn, said: “Global logistics has needed more attention and care for decades, and now we’re finally witnessing its transformation. This $2 million pre-sale validates our vision, where every traveler becomes a trusted courier, and every user can ship globally without barriers. Community support confirms the demand for a decentralized, AI-powered logistics solution that addresses the inefficiencies and restrictions inherent in traditional shipping services

MovitOn’s platform utilizes blockchain smart contracts and AI to establish a zero-trust ecosystem that connects travelers and users directly to secure, cost-effective delivery services. The platform delivers up to 75% cost reduction compared to traditional carriers, including DHL, UPS, and FedEx, while enabling same-day delivery in most cases (including weekends and holidays when conventional services remain unavailable).

The project’s differentiated value proposition encompasses several technological innovations. MovitBox™ technology eliminates the need for in-person meetings during package handovers, employing AI-driven security scanners and smart contracts to ensure secure, tamper-proof transfers. Concurrently, MovitOn’s AI compliance engine navigates complex international shipping regulations, adapting dynamically as jurisdictional laws evolve.

Vadim Andryan, Co-Founder and Chief Architect at MovitOn, said: “Traditional logistics providers fail time and again to address the operational pain points: weekend availability, prohibitive costs, extended delivery timelines, restrictive policies governing permissible items, and the list goes on. MovitOnresolves all primary challenges simultaneously. We are constructing an entire Web3 ecosystem that bridges Web2 users into the decentralized economy, while delivering tangible value through our real-world asset (RWA) transformation model.”

The MVON token functions as the foundational element of the MovitON ecosystem, serving as the primary payment method for all platform services, enabling secure escrow transactions, and providing governance rights to token holders. The tokenomics framework incorporates deflationary mechanisms through quarterly token burns, staking rewards, and comprehensive loyalty programs designed to incentivize sustained participation and ecosystem expansion.

Following this successful pre-sale, MovitOn is advancing toward TESTNET launch in April 2026, followed by the beta version of its mobile application. The platform aims to reach strategic markets across the UAE, MENA region, Europe, Asia, and CIS countries, with global expansion planned as network maturity increases.

About MovitOn

MovitOn is a Web3 P2P delivery platform that connects senders with travelers for same-day global shipping, at up to 4x lower cost than traditional couriers. Secured by blockchain smart contracts and AI-matching technology, the platform enables delivery of valuables, medications, and electronics without the restrictions and delays of conventional logistics. The MVON token powers payments, staking, and platform access across the ecosystem.

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