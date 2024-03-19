Dr Toni Nasser regions celebrity Plastic Surgeon and CEO of Dr.Toni Nasser Hospital Beirut, Lebanon, and Swift Day Surgery, subsidiary of Biolitec AG, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant step towards introducing the latest advancements in cosmetic, aesthetic & surgical treatments to Dubai.

Dr Toni Nasser Hospital Beirut, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class medical professionals, has been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive advanced surgeries and is the first centre for enriched fat cells plastic surgery in the region.

The collaboration between these prestigious institutions signifies a commitment to excellence in healthcare, combining the expertise of Dr Toni Nasser Hospital, renowned for its exceptional medical services, and Swift Day Surgery, a leading provider of innovative minimally invasive surgeries and developing its now with this partnership is developing its centre of excellence in Aesthetic procedures.

Through this partnership, patients in Dubai / GCC will gain access to a wide range of cosmetic procedures and treatments that incorporate the latest advancements in technology and techniques. From non-invasive rejuvenation therapies to surgical interventions, the collaboration aims to cater to diverse patient needs, ensuring personalised care and optimal results.

Karan Rekhi, Managing Director of Swift Day Surgery, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are proud to partner with Dr Toni Nasser Hospital to bring our cutting-edge cosmetic solutions to Dubai. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and patient satisfaction." We are planning to introduce face lift procedures using our laser procedures presently very popular in our European markets, said Rekhi”

Swift Day Surgery, are using state of the art technology advanced medcial lasers from Biolitec AG, which is one of the world’s leading medical technology provider for minimally invasive surgeries , they are offering high-quality care with specialised Medical practises , including proctology, vascular, gastroenterology, gynaecology, aesthetic dermatology, and plastic surgery.

At Dr. Toni Nassar Hospital, a plethora of minimally invasive facial techniques are offered, including the Nefertiti, Fox Eyes, Luminance Lift, and Face Up procedures. These fast and efficient treatments utilize a combination of Botox and fillers.

Renowned for innovative approach to cosmetic procedures, Dr. Toni Nassar Hospital has garnered acclaim for pioneering techniques such as the "Quick Lift" for facelifts and his groundbreaking "20-minute full closed nose job" surgery. Recently introduced the revolutionary "Fat Free" injectional technique, complemented by "Life Boost" incorporating NAD+.

-Ends-