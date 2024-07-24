The initiative recognized the effort of Al Madallah Healthcare Management that have chosen Moro Hub's Green Data Centers for their IT workloads

Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), The Green Certificate was presented by Sultan Al Ali, Director, Digital Business at Moro Hub to Saleh Alsharif, Head of General Adminstration at Al Madallah Healthcare Management. Pioneering initiative acknowledged the efforts of the company for choosing Moro Hub's Green Data Centers for their IT workloads.

Al Madallah Healthcare Management is projected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 137,357KgCO2e by opting for Moro's Green Data Center to host their IT workloads.

Moro Hub’s Green Data Center is certified as the largest solar-powered data center by the Guinness World Record and is home to cutting-edge and sustainable Smart Cities Command and Control Centre that enables government and enterprise clients to fast track the adoption of new-age digital technologies.

“In the realm of sustainable innovation, Moro Hub proudly extends a Green Certificate to Al Madallah Healthcare Management. Recognizing their commitment to eco-conscious computing, this certificate symbolizes the harmonious synergy between environmental responsibility and cutting-edge technology, exemplifying the transformative power of Moro Hub's Green Data Centers in shaping a greener, digital future,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The Green Certificate serves as a noteworthy accolade, representing the concerted efforts of businesses in embracing eco-friendly practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with Moro Hub's unwavering commitment to minimizing carbon footprints and contributing to the United Arab Emirates Green Agenda-2030

“We are pleased to receive this award. Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, acknowledging the pivotal role played by Moro Hub's Green Data Centers in advancing our journey towards environmentally conscious IT solutions,” said Saleh Alsharif

As an integral part of Moro Hub's mission to foster a greener future, the Green Certificate underscores the significant role played by Al Madallah Healthcare Management in supporting renewable energy initiatives. By acknowledging the efforts of organizations that have chosen Moro Hub's Green Data Centers for their IT workloads, the initiative solidifies the collective commitment to environmental preservation and the advancement of sustainable practices within the digital landscape.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.