Dubai: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has announced a strategic collaboration with SAP, a global leader in enterprise software solutions. This partnership aims to integrate SAP's Business AI capabilities within the Moro Hub Data Center by 2025.

The initiative was officially announced during Dubai “AI Retreat” , organized by the Dubai Centre for AI (DCAI) and the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, under the esteemed patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE. This landmark event convened over 1,000 AI experts, business leaders, and tech giants, providing an ideal backdrop for the announcement.

The retreat, aimed at consolidating Dubai's position as a global AI hub, facilitated direct engagement between key organisations and companies from the public and private sectors, thus fostering a collaborative environment where visionary goals and creative projects could thrive. It provided a platform for open communication and the exchange of innovative ideas, best practices, and success stories among key leaders in the AI industry.

Through this collaboration, Moro Hub reaffirms its commitment to the UAE market by supporting the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031. The integration of SAP Business AI into Moro Hub Green Data Center is a pivotal move to expedite AI adoption across various sectors in the region, driving forward the UAE’s vision for a future underpinned by advanced technology and AI-driven solutions.

Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, stated, “Our collaboration with SAP is a significant milestone in our journey to support the UAE's AI vision. By integrating SAP's Business AI capabilities into our data center, we aim to provide businesses with advanced tools that drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage.”

With recent investments in the UAE, SAP is dedicated to nurturing a robust technological ecosystem that fosters innovation and progress. This partnership with Moro Hub will enhance SAP’s service offerings and empower businesses across the UAE to harness the transformative potential of AI.

SAP’s Zeineddine, said “Partnering with Moro Hub aligns with our commitment to bringing best-in-class AI solutions to the UAE. This collaboration will accelerate AI adoption and innovation, providing unparalleled value to our customers and supporting the UAE's ambitious AI strategy.”

By making Business AI available on the Moro Hub Data Center, the collaboration underscores the strategic intent of both Moro Hub and SAP to be at the forefront of AI advancements, ensuring their customers in the UAE can leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.