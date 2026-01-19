​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: Five years on from opening on Yas Bay, Etihad Arena has grown into one of the UAE’s busiest live entertainment venues. Since hosting its first event in 2021, the UFC Fight Island Triple Header, Etihad Arena has delivered more than 500 live shows across over 400 days, with programming activity increasing by more than 240 per cent in the past five years.

“When we opened five years ago, we wanted Etihad Arena to become part of people’s routines across Abu Dhabi and the wider region, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see families, fans and visitors make it their place to come together,” said Marcus Osborne, General Manager of Etihad Arena. “Each week our team is transforming the venue for a completely different kind of live event, and that versatility is what will carry us forward.”

The anniversary comes amid strong momentum for the capital’s live events sector, with cultural and entertainment venues across Abu Dhabi attracting 1.4 million visitors during the traditionally quieter summer period. As an indoor venue located within Yas Island’s leisure and hospitality district, Etihad Arena continues to play a central role in sustaining year-round audience demand.

Five years for the community

Over half a decade, Etihad Arena has become a landmark for live entertainment, becoming the first venue in the region to host major Broadway productions such as The Lion King and Hamilton, alongside NBA and EuroLeague basketball, the Indian International Film Festival (IIFA Awards), Disney on Ice and sold-out world tours by artists including the Backstreet Boys, Dave Chappelle and Abdulmajeed Abdullah.

As part of the arena’s January programme, Linkin Park will perform on 20 January during the world tour supporting their comeback album From Zero, followed by A.R. Rahman on 23 January, underlining Etihad Arena’s appeal across diverse international audiences.

Complex arena transformations

From its very beginnings, Etihad Arena was built for entertainment, designed as a flexible, multi-purpose space capable of hosting events across every scale and genre. Today, that vision comes to life through the Arena’s malleable design, enabling it to move seamlessly between international concerts, live sporting events, coveted theatre productions and immersive family shows, often within days of each other. Behind these transformations is a dedicated in-house team of 48 local and international professionals who oversee daily operations and work year-round to bring the venue’s programme to life.

In 2024, the arena recorded its shortest turnaround to date, clearing UFC 308 at 2:00am before reopening for a comedy show later the same day, completing a full format change within 16 hours. Another of the venue’s most ambitious transformations to date came with ArenaCross, when 3,000 tonnes of specialised dirt were installed to create a purpose-built motorsport environment in just 48 hours, followed by a dismantle completed in under 24 hours ahead of Jennifer Lopez’s Up All Night tour stop.

Sustainability in action

Purpose-built sustainability systems were integrated into Etihad Arena from the design stage, ensuring operational efficiency that matches the scale of its events calendar. As attendance and event volumes have grown, so too have the venue’s sustainability measures.

By September 2025, Etihad Arena had recycled 25,960 kilograms of waste, representing a 73 per cent increase on the total recorded in 2024. New waste streams, including batteries, cans and e-waste, were introduced in 2025, alongside a reusable cup programme that prevented approximately 64 kilograms of plastic waste over the summer period.

These initiatives are supported by the Arena’s energy-efficient building envelope, which delivers a 22.4 per cent reduction in energy consumption and has cut carbon emissions by more than 3,196 tonnes. The venue has also introduced an Air2Water system to reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles and completed the transition to 100 per cent digital ticketing, helping to cut paper consumption while streamlining the event entry experience.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead to 2026, Etihad Arena is already lining up one of its most exciting years yet, with global superstar Christina Aguilera set to take the stage in April, the much-anticipated return of the iconic musical CATS in May, and more to be announced. Fans can keep up to date with upcoming events, announcements and giveaways at www.etihadarena.ae and by following @etihadarena.ae on Instagram.

ABOUT ETIHAD ARENA

Etihad Arena is the Middle East’s largest multipurpose indoor arena and a signature venue for live entertainment in the United Arab Emirates. Set on the waterfront at Yas Bay on Yas Island, it accommodates up to 18,000 and hosts international concerts, sport and family shows with a flexible bowl that adapts to events of many sizes.

Operated by OVG Middle East, with Etihad Airways as naming rights partner, the arena works with Ethara as lead promoter and production partner to bring major live experiences to Abu Dhabi, evidenced by multiple industry accolades and more than 420,000 guests in 2024.

Sustainability underpins operations through ongoing efficiency initiatives such as air-to-water technology and reusable cup programmes. As the indoor anchor for Yas Island, Etihad Arena complements the island’s outdoor festival venues.

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Yas Conference Centre, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

Media contact: ethara-pr@wearetheromans.com