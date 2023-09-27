Building on the success of last year’s campaign, which raised over AED600,000, More Cravings by Marriott BonvoyTM users can expect plenty of excitement again this time around

Dubai, UAE: As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy™ reaffirms its dedication to supporting patients and survivors by partnering with Brest Friends, a prominent breast cancer advocacy organisation which works to advance breast cancer awareness, treatment, and research. Throughout October, over 100 outlets on the app will join forces to raise essential funds for the Al Jalila Foundation in honour of #PINKtober. Last year’s campaign was an overwhelming success, raising over AED600,000 for Al Jalila Foundation, and More Cravings is aiming to hit similar figures again this time round.

Throughout the #PINKtober campaign, participating venues will come to life with a diverse range of activities, including pink-themed brunches, ladies' nights, delightful afternoon teas, engaging raffles, and invigorating wellness events. Among these exciting offerings are 'Pinktober in The Market,' 'Bar-B Spa Pinktober,' 'Pink Carnival Brunch,' and numerous others. In a gesture of solidarity, each participating venue will allocate a portion of their proceeds from the #PINKtober campaign to support the efforts made by the Al Jalila Foundation.

Throughout the month, diners will be able to access a full lineup of exclusive culinary events conveniently through the More Cravings app. By booking a table through the app, guests can not only indulge in an incredible choice of sensational dining venues, but also support the #PINKtober initiative. Whenever customers dine in any of the participating #PINKtober venues in October, a portion of the total bill will go towards Al Jalila Foundation's charitable efforts.

"I am immensely proud of the impact the previous years' #PINKtober campaigns have had on raising funds for the Al Jalila Foundation. These campaigns hold immense significance for Marriott, as they embody our steadfast commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of patients and survivors of breast cancer, and their families. Over the years, we've witnessed the growing support and engagement in this campaign, and this year, we're even more enthusiastic and hopeful about our ability to effect positive change in the UAE,” said Michel Nader, Area Vice President of Marriott International in the UAE.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Al Jalila Foundation is grateful for Marriott’s unwavering commitment to our annual #PINKtober fundraising campaign. The participation from so many outlets across Marriott hotel properties each year is truly inspiring, as these fundraisers contribute significantly to our ongoing efforts to advance breast cancer awareness, treatment and research. Together, we are making a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families."

More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy is an app that features over 300 outlets across Marriott International hotels and resorts in the UAE.

The #PINKtober campaign and support of Al Jalila Foundation falls under Marriott International’s Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: “Doing Good in Every Direction”, which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business.