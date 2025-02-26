​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Monty Holiday Home, a tech-driven leader in short-term rental management, has announced the launch of an innovative subscription-based property management model designed to eliminate high commission fees and maximize rental profits for homeowners. The groundbreaking model, set to officially launch on March 1, 2025, marks a major shift in the industry by allowing property owners to retain 100% of their rental income while benefiting from cutting-edge automation and expert management services.

Dubai's short-term rental market has demonstrated robust performance, with a projected 18% increase in short-term rentals in 2025 compared to 2024. This growth is driven by the city’s booming tourism sector, which has seen significant international interest, as well as its favorable regulatory environment for short-term rentals. (1)

Additionally, property conversions to short-term rental units have risen 30% year-over-year, spurred by high yields that outstrip long-term rental options. For instance, a two-bedroom apartment in Dubai Marina now earns approximately AED 25,000 per month during peak periods as a short-term rental, compared to AED 12,000–15,000 on a long-term lease. (2)

As Dubai remains an attractive destination for both tourists and investors, homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to maximize their rental income while minimizing management costs. Monty Holiday Home's subscription-based model is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of this growing market by offering a cost-effective and transparent alternative to traditional commission-based models.

A Game-Changer for Homeowners: Traditional property management firms charge homeowners high commission fees, typically ranging from 15% to 25% of rental earnings, significantly reducing profitability. Monty Holiday Home’s subscription-based model offers a transparent and cost-effective alternative, ensuring homeowners pay a fixed monthly fee starting at just 1,500 AED instead of a percentage of their income.

“With our new subscription-based model, we are giving homeowners the power to keep their profits while still enjoying world-class management and AI-driven automation,” said Abir Chammah, Co-founder and Managing Director at Monty Holiday Home. “This is the future of short-term rentals.”

Tech-Driven Efficiency & Full Transparency: The subscription model is powered by state-of-the-art AI-driven automation that optimizes pricing, manages bookings, and enhances guest experiences, ensuring higher occupancy rates and increased revenue. Key features include:

0% Commission Fees: Homeowners retain 100% of their rental income with a fixed, predictable subscription fee.

AI-Powered Automation: Dynamic pricing, automated booking management, and seamless guest communication maximize occupancy and revenue.

Dynamic pricing, automated booking management, and seamless guest communication maximize occupancy and revenue. Real-Time Owner Dashboard: A comprehensive platform providing full financial transparency, revenue tracking, and occupancy optimization insights.

A comprehensive platform providing full financial transparency, revenue tracking, and occupancy optimization insights. 24/7 Management: AI-powered operations with human support available from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Monty Holiday Home invites homeowners to explore this industry-defining model and experience hassle-free, profitable property management.

About Monty Holiday Home

Monty Holiday Home is a leading short-term rental management company based in Dubai, UAE. With a growing portfolio of over 50 properties, the company specializes in maximizing homeowners’ profits while reducing operational hassles. Leveraging AI-powered pricing, automated booking management, and real-time data insights, Monty Holiday Home ensures higher occupancy rates and greater revenue for property owners. The company is committed to providing a fair, transparent, and stress-free rental management experience that empowers homeowners with full control over their investments.