CHICAGO & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”), a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets, today announced the official opening of its office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, following receipt of its Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, the international financial centre (IFC) of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of UAE. The new office marks a significant milestone in Monroe’s strategic expansion into the Middle East and builds on its global footprint, which includes offices across the United States, Asia, and Australia.

The Abu Dhabi office will serve as Monroe’s regional hub, strengthening its ability to engage with institutional investors and deepen client relationships across the GCC and the broader Middle East. The firm’s establishment in ADGM underscores its long-term commitment to the region and confidence in Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a global financial center.

“We are excited to open our office in ADGM and further extend Monroe’s global platform,” said Zia Uddin, President of Monroe Capital. “As private credit continues to grow in importance worldwide, Monroe’s differentiated approach—rooted in disciplined underwriting, innovative structuring, and long-term partnership—positions us to meet the evolving needs of investors in the Middle East and beyond.”

Waleed Noor, Managing Director and Head of Middle East at Monroe, added, “Our presence in Abu Dhabi marks an exciting new chapter for Monroe in the Middle East. We are committed to building long-term partnerships with institutional investors and family offices across the region, working closely to understand their priorities and deliver solutions that create lasting value. This office represents our dedication to supporting the growth of the regional financial ecosystem and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s role as a global financial hub.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM said, “The addition of Monroe Capital to ADGM’s ecosystem is another important milestone in strengthening our asset management community. As a premier firm specializing in private credit markets, their decision to establish in ADGM reflects the confidence global institutions place in our robust regulatory framework and dynamic financial ecosystem. With its international standards and investor-friendly environment, ADGM continues to stand out as a destination of choice for leading asset managers worldwide.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 12 locations throughout the United States, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including DealCatalyst as the 2025 Most Innovative Private Credit CLO Manager of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.’s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2024 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

