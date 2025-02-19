More than 23,000 developers in the UAE list MongoDB as a skill on LinkedIn and customers include large retailers, financial institutions, and public sector organisations in the region

Plans to more than double headcount in 2025 as MongoDB fuels the data developer landscape in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MongoDB has announced plans to expand its footprint in the Middle East, following five years of growth in the region, to meet more customers and organisations where they are and provide local support for modernisation and innovation projects.

MongoDB’s unified, intelligent data platform was built to power the next generation of applications and is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. The company expects to more than double its headcount in the region this year, with a focus on hiring in sales, solutions architects, channel partnerships, and customer success roles.

The investment comes after MongoDB’s strong performance, with the company expanding rapidly in the Middle East and North Africa at the same pace as its global growth since its regional launch in 2019. There is also a large and growing community of more than 23,000 developers in the UAE who list MongoDB as a skill on LinkedIn, which has grown by more than 20% over the last year.

With the UAE and Saudi Arabia aiming to become some of world’s most advanced nations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technology, and with reports stating that 88% of organisations in these regions are already investing in AI, a ripe ecosystem exists for companies to help fuel these ambitions.

MongoDB’s unified, intelligent data platform is built to power the next generation of applications and help organisations in the region move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. MongoDB already works with many companies – large and small – to empower data-driven decision-making, including providing the data to power facial recognition systems for people passing through airports, as well as providing information for vessels and cargoes at major ports, and helping government entities to monitor road traffic. By supporting the government’s vision to create a data-focused economy, MongoDB is cementing its presence in the region and helping companies to optimise how they use data, to ultimately fuel innovation and growth.

Commenting on the announcements for further expansion in the region; Boris Bialek, Vice President and Field Chief Technology Officer, Industry Solutions, MongoDB said: “The UAE and Saudi are fast becoming major hubs for innovation, digital transformation, and AI-driven customer experience. It’s an exciting time for the region, and we’re proud to be helping to play a role in supporting this growth. By expanding further into the market, we will be part of the region’s digital transformation journey. The future is wedded in data, and by providing the data technology to empower businesses to grow, we are setting a precedent for the future of data-driven decision-making, and an international benchmark for others to follow.”

At the company’s first ‘Customer Day’ Summit in the region, held at the Museum of the Future, over 250 customers, which included major blue-chip companies and entities from the government, aviation and retail sectors were able to experience live demonstrations, and take part in technical sessions designed to equip them with the tools they need to build and deploy mission-critical applications at scale.

Additionally, MongoDB signed a strategic partnership with Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), to accelerate digital transformation in the region and empower organisations to build intelligent applications and AI-powered solutions.

