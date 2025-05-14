Cairo: Mondelēz Egypt is proud to announce the launch of its Biscuit and Baked Snacks R&D Laboratory located in its Biscuits plant in the tenth of Ramadan (BTOR). This advanced facility marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering an atmosphere rich in innovation and creativity, while further reinforcing the plant’s position as a key export hub for the region.

The Biscuit and Baked Snacks R&D Lab is being modernized to explore new recipes, improve existing products, and ultimately deliver snacks that meet the changing preferences of consumers. It is designed to be a hub of collaboration and experimentation; to build the culture of innovation by bringing together bright minds and bold ideas to push the boundaries of the snacking industry.

Mohamed El Morsi- Managing director of Mondelēz Egypt commented: “We're excited to see the rapid growth Mondelēz Egypt has experienced, reflected in the expansion of our onsite R&D capabilities. This milestone reinforces our commitment to research excellence and innovation, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the snacking industry in Egypt."

He added: “This investment in the new R&D laboratory showcases the company's confidence in the Egyptian market and its commitment to research and development, with the aim of solidifying its position as a manufacturing and exports hub and leading the snacking industry in the region.

Nadine Elshoubary - R&D BU Lead MENAP - stated that the new laboratory's advanced capabilities would significantly contribute to Biscuits &Baking snakes’ growth in the MENAP region. It will foster innovation, enable the creation of regionally relevant products, and is a real testimonial that the MENAP region has become a capability and talent hub for the globe.

Salma Salah, R&D Biscuits & Baked Goods, Senior Manager commented: “We are honored to launch this Biscuit and Baked Snacks R&D Laboratory, the second largest of its kind in the AMEA region. This significant investment reflects Mondelēz International’s strong commitment to supporting local innovation and growth, especially as we continue to strengthen our position as an export hub for the region”.

Mondelēz Egypt proudly operates three manufacturing facilities across the country to produce chocolates, biscuits, gum and candy. These facilities, with their R&D and innovation focus, are becoming a major hub serving the Middle East and global markets like Australia, Canada, the UK, and the AMEA region, leveraging their extensive capabilities and portfolio.

About Mondelez International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.