Riyadh, KSA: As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering mothers through evidence-based innovation, Momcozy, the world’s No.1 wearable breast pump, has partnered with the Kingdom’s Mabrook Initiative - one of Saudi Arabia’s largest maternal health education programs to enhance postnatal education and breastfeeding awareness inside hospitals across the country.

Supported by the Ministry of Health and Riyadh Health, the Mabrook Initiative provides new mothers with reliable, evidence-based information during the most critical days after childbirth. Operating across more than 25 public and private hospitals in key regions, including Riyadh, the Western Region, and the Eastern Region, the program reaches approximately 200 mothers per day, more than 6,000 mothers every month and nearly 72,000 mothers annually, covering approximately 15% of total births in Saudi Arabia annually.

With a multi-city reach and a nationwide educational mandate, the Mabrook initiative is establishing one of Saudi Arabia’s most scalable maternal support ecosystems by delivering structured, evidence-based guidance directly within hospitals. By providing mothers with timely information on breastfeeding, newborn care, and early postpartum wellbeing, Mabrook advances key Vision 2030 priorities related to preventive health and family empowerment, and improved quality of life.

As one of the primary sponsors, Momcozy contributes through professional health education delivered inside participating hospitals, with a strong focus on breastfeeding awareness and practical breast pump guidance. This includes providing mothers with maternity packages that help them navigate the first days of postpartum with greater clarity and confidence. This educational support helps mothers overcome common early breastfeeding challenges, understand comfort-led pumping practices, and improve their breastfeeding experience, while also assisting hospitals teams in delivering consistent, evidence-based breastfeeding education to families.

Momcozy KSA’s popular M9, M5, and M6 wearable breast pumps, widely used across Saudi Arabia, also play a role in this mission. These models, designed for convenience and flexibility, provide comfort-driven, hands-free pumping that supports mothers at home, at work, or on the move, reflecting Momcozy’s commitment to making breastfeeding more accessible for all mothers in a way that’s aligned with the needs of today’s families.

Lalaina Rabary, Marketing Manager at Momcozy commented:“We are proud to contribute to the Mabrook Initiative and to support mothers across Saudi Arabia during such an important stage of their journey. Through our educational materials and guidance, our goal is to ensure that every mother has access to comfort, knowledge, and confidence in the first days after childbirth. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to maternal wellbeing and our support for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its national health priorities.”

Momcozy joined the program from its early stages and will continue supporting the initiative throughout its current cycle, which runs until 2026. This commitment reflects the brand’s dedication to empowering mothers beyond products by actively contributing to national health goals and strengthening the ecosystem for maternal and child wellbeing in Saudi Arabia. As the initiative grows, Momcozy plans to expand its contributions further in alignment with the needs of participating hospitals and families across the Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://momcozy.com/

About Mabrook Initiative

The Mabrook Initiative is a national maternal health support program in Saudi Arabia designed to provide new mothers with essential postnatal education and breastfeeding awareness inside hospitals. The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 goals of enhancing quality of life, public health awareness, and family empowerment. Mabrook operates across four major cities and collaborates with 25 public and private hospitals, reaching more than 6,000 mothers monthly.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.