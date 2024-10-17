Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) today announced the winners of the second round of the Payload Hosting Initiative (PHI), during the 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) being held in Milan. Two innovative space projects, from the Technical University of Moldova (TUM) and Madari Space Limited of the UAE, have been selected to join the PHI-2 mission.

The PHI programme, part of UNOOSA’s Access to Space for All Initiative, gives teams from around the world a chance to send scientific equipment, known as payloads, into space using satellites developed by MBRSC. The initiative helps build space science and technology capacity and encourages innovation in space exploration.

The team from the Technical University of Moldova will test two important space technologies, developed by its National Centre for Space Technologies. First, they will focus on assessing the feasibility of using a commercial technology for accurately determining satellite positioning in orbit. Second, they will examine how nanosensors hold up under harsh space radiation. If successful, this could improve satellite positioning and the use of nanosensors in future space missions.

Meanwhile, Madari Space Limited, a UAE-based start-up, will contribute its innovative payload to PHI-2 with a project focused on data storage and computing services in low Earth orbit, along with systems to detect space debris. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), this project aims to improve space exploration and help monitor the growing issue of debris in space. This is the first time a private company has been selected for the Access to Space for All Initiative, a milestone for start-ups in the space sector.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, said, “The PHI-2 mission marks a significant advancement in our collaboration with UNOOSA, reinforcing our shared goal of providing global access to space for entities committed to advancing innovation. The inclusion of entities from Moldova and the UAE is a testament to our commitment to nurturing breakthrough space technologies and expanding the frontiers of space science. At MBRSC, we believe that by fostering such international partnerships, we not only accelerate technological progress but also pave the way for a more sustainable and collaborative future, both in space and on Earth. Together, we are enabling nations to take part in this global journey of discovery and innovation.”

Aarti Holla-Maini, UNOOSA Director, said, "In line with the mission and objectives of UNOOSA’s Access to Space for All Initiative, the PHI cooperation programme, implemented with MBRSC, demonstrates our commitment to extending capacity-building activities in space science and technology for developing countries. Following the selection of two awardees from Bahrain and Nepal in 2022 during the first round of the PHI programme, we are now pleased to announce and congratulate our second-round awardees from Moldova and UAE. I look forward to seeing the selected payloads develop, not only for the benefit of STEM education and opportunities in the countries they represent, but also to highlight the valuable opportunities provided by our collaboration with MBRSC on this Payload Hosting Initiative.”

Dr. Viorel Bostan, Rector of the Technical University of Moldova, commented, “We are extremely honoured to be selected on board the PHI-2 mission. This represents a historic achievement for both our university and the Republic of Moldova as we prepare to launch our payload into space. The project will significantly enhance our expertise in space technology and serve as a catalyst for inspiring and engaging the next generation in satellite technologies. Moreover, it will contribute to Moldova’s integration into the global space community. This opportunity empowers us to further advance our space research capabilities, engage young talent in satellite technologies, and foster ongoing innovation and research in this critical field.”

Shareef Al Romaithi, CEO of Madari Space Limited, said, "We are deeply honoured to have been selected for the payload hosting initiative. This achievement is a testament to the relentless hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. Our efforts are driven by a unified vision to revolutionize data management in space, while positioning the UAE as a global leader in space technologies. Being chosen for this initiative not only acknowledges our collective efforts, but also underscores the tremendous potential of the UAE as a thriving hub for space research and innovation. We are incredibly grateful to MBRSC and UNOOSA for this prestigious opportunity. We are excited to continue our journey of innovation, as we work towards groundbreaking advancements in data storage and edge computing that will shape the future of commercial operations in low Earth orbit and beyond."

MBRSC had previously announced that the PHI-1 satellite which falls under the same initiative, is currently on track for its launch in 2025. The National Space Science Agency of the Kingdom of Bahrain (NSSA), Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal, Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) and MBRSC, will be onboarding their novel technologies on to PHI-1 satellite to test them in space.

The initiative will further raise awareness to utilise the space sector as a driver for economic and social development and look at it as a long-term driver for innovation and strengthening international cooperation on an all-inclusive basis.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre has also developed MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, which has been approved for launch no earlier than October 2024.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.