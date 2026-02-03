Al Ain, United Arab Emirates - Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons, the official UAE franchisee of the renowned Swiss chocolate brand LÄDERACH, is proud to announce the opening of a new LÄDERACH boutique at Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain.

Since 1962, LÄDERACH has been celebrated worldwide for its artisanal chocolate-making, exceptional freshness, and uncompromising quality. From its signature FrischSchoggi to an exquisite selection of pralines and truffles, each creation reflects the brand’s dedication to premium ingredients and traditional Swiss craftsmanship.

The new boutique brings LÄDERACH’s refined chocolate experience to Al Ain, featuring core collections, seasonal creations, and luxurious gifting options. Guests can explore exclusive Valentine’s Day selections with bespoke gift boxes, curated assortments, Ramadan gifting, and customized chocolate trays crafted for memorable moments and special occasions.

The opening of the LÄDERACH boutique at Al Jimi Mall invites guests to discover the artistry of Swiss chocolate-making in a sophisticated retail setting, where heritage, craftsmanship, and thoughtfully curated gifting converge to create an unforgettable experience.

For more information, please visit https://laderach.ae/ and order online from https://laderach.ae/shop/

About LÄDERACH

LÄDERACH stands for high-quality, fresh chocolate. Since its foundation in 1962, the brand has been recognized for chocolate innovations such as thin-walled hollow truffles, open-sale FrischSchoggi in boutiques, and MiniMousses. Now run by the third generation of the Läderach family – brothers Johannes, Elias, and David – the company continues to uphold the highest standards in chocolate craftsmanship.

With over 2,500 employees from more than 80 countries, LÄDERACH monitors the entire production process from cocoa bean to shop counter, producing exclusively in Glarus, Switzerland. Its handcrafted chocolates are available in over 230 boutiques across 27 countries, via franchise partners, and online.

About Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons

A legacy that bridges generations, Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons combines the wisdom of its founders with the vision of its successors. Rooted in tradition yet inspired by the future, the brand embodies ambition, excellence, and elegance. Synonymous with luxury, it curates the finest creations from the world’s most esteemed watch and jewelry houses, where quality, craftsmanship, and reputation converge.