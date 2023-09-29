Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) and the Canadian University in Dubai (CUD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to enhance mutual cooperation in the fields of scientific research and dissemination of culture and knowledge in the UAE. This supports national strategies towards a comprehensive knowledge renaissance for the advancement of future generations.

This five-year MoU comes within the framework of a mutual commitment between the two parties to cooperate and integrate between educational and cultural institutions, strengthen cooperation and joint work, and strive towards achieving excellence in scientific research, culture, and education.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said: “This MoU is a significant step in our journey of cultural and academic cooperation, as it reflects our shared and ambitious vision towards building a bright future for our students, researchers, and everyone who seeks knowledge.”

Al Murr added: “We believe in the power of mutual cooperation and the importance of cultural and academic bridges, which form the basis for achieving progress and sustainable success. We look forward to a promising future through this fruitful cooperation to develop an integrated knowledge society.”

Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor of CUD, extended his gratitude to The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and all participants involved in this collaboration. He emphasized the importance of advancing education and that initiatives like this MoU, represent significant strides forward for the university.

The MoU stipulates providing knowledge resources to university students, supporting research programs, organising joint events and activities, and promoting the library as one of the leading cultural landmarks in Dubai, to achieve integration and cooperation between the two parties.

MBRL is one of the pioneering libraries in the region and the world, which seeks to support and enhance the UAE’s comprehensive strategy in the cultural sector.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.

About Canadian University in Dubai:

Canadian University Dubai (CUD), established in 2006, is a higher academic institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2024. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, Canadian University Dubai offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.