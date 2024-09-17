Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has achieved a remarkable milestone by obtaining 18 international ISO certifications, reflecting its unwavering commitment to implementing the highest global quality standards.

These certifications underscore the Establishment's dedication to enhancing the quality of its services, solidifying its position as a leader in the housing sector. This accomplishment marks a significant step towards achieving high levels of customer satisfaction and underscores the Establishment's commitment to excellence and innovation across its operations.

The international standards obtained by the Establishment encompass several key areas, including risk management, occupational health and safety, innovation, asset management, and event sustainability. These certifications reflect the Establishment's focus on enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation, contributing to the provision of exceptional services that exceed customer expectations and support its vision of delivering pioneering and sustainable housing services.

The achievement also includes obtaining seven international certifications that support digital transformation and strategy management, and development, aiming to promote efficiency and innovation through improved software and system quality, IT service management, and data quality. These certifications contribute to increased customer satisfaction, cost reduction, and data accuracy, in addition to supporting innovation to achieve a competitive advantage. The Knowledge Management standard has also been adopted, which contributes to improving knowledge exchange and its effective use within a systematic framework that supports innovation, thereby promoting the development of new ideas that lead to improved institutional performance and sustainable success.

Within the framework of enhancing efficiency and sustainability in engineering project management, four international standards have been adopted, including the Building Sustainability standard, which aims to reduce environmental impacts and enhance environmental performance throughout the building lifecycle. The Asset Management System standard has also been adopted, providing an effective framework for reducing risks and costs, along with the Project Management System standard, which contributes to increased efficiency in achieving desired goals. Among other achievements, a standard for designing buildings that serve people of determination in addition to sustainable and efficient building practices has been adopted.

In another context, the certifications included the Social Responsibility standard, which strengthens the Establishment's commitment to achieving sustainable development by integrating social responsibility into its strategies. While the adoption of Event Sustainability standard supports the organization of events that align with sustainability values, contributing to providing positive experiences for participants and achieving customer satisfaction. The Establishment has also obtained a Contact Center standard, which enhances the performance of these centers and contributes to providing more effective and faster services, in addition to the Service Excellence standard, which supports improving service quality and enhancing performance standards.

Furthermore, MBRHE has obtained the Risk Management System certification, which supports the ability to effectively identify, assess, and manage risks, contributing to operational stability. The Partnerships and Cooperation standard adopted supports the development of strategic partnerships and improved collaboration with various parties to achieve mutual success.

Commenting on this achievement, Maryam Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development, said: "We are proud to achieve this significant milestone, which reflects our unwavering commitment to adopting global best practices in all areas of our work. These certifications enhance our ability to provide exceptional and sustainable housing services that meet the needs of our community.”

She added: "We will continuously work to improve our systems and procedures to ensure the delivery of the highest levels of quality and excellence in all our services.”

Through these certifications, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment reaffirms its commitment to implementing global best practices in all aspects of its operations, enhancing its ability to provide integrated and sustainable housing services that meet the needs of the community while maintaining quality and excellence standards.

The Establishment invites the public to visit its website [www.mbrhe.gov.ae] to learn more about its services and ongoing efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity aimed at providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of the citizens of the Emirate of Dubai. The Establishment offers a wide range of services, including housing, financial, engineering support, inquiry, smart services, and employee services. It is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience through a focus on innovation and excellence. The Establishment strives to provide a decent life and stability for citizens by delivering proactive and sustainable housing services, setting flexible policies, forging strategic partnerships, and ensuring optimal resource utilization.

For media inquiries:

Araxi Keoshgerian

Phone: 0504957461

Email: Araxi@cp-uae.com