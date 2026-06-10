Premium lounges, digital consultation, and immersive brand zones for a seamless visit.

Featuring BMW Group Car Spa, MINI, M High Performance and Battery Electric Vehicle display areas.

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer for BMW Group Middle East in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the official opening of its new Heraa – Jeddah Retail.Next facility, setting a new standard for BMW Group’s sales, service and parts in the Kingdom.

Developed in line with BMW Group’s global Retail.Next concept, the new facility brings together innovation, efficiency and premium customer experience under one roof. The showroom offers sales of the latest BMW and MINI models, alongside a fully integrated aftersales ecosystem designed to meet the growing demand for world-class automotive services in Jeddah and the Western Region.

Purpose-built, the Heraa – Jeddah Retail.Next facility features the largest service centre in the network, with 60 working bays, ensuring increased capacity, faster turnaround times and greater service efficiency. The site also introduces dedicated BMW Motorrad and MINI service centres, providing specialised care and a counter sales area for genuine BMW Group parts, strengthening end-to-end support for owners.

Commenting on the opening, Adam Flint, Managing Director of BMW, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “This new Retail.Next facility represents an important investment in the future of our automotive services in Saudi Arabia. It marks a major milestone in the story of BMW Group in the Kingdom and a testament to our long-term commitment to bringing global best practice to our market. The facility offers our customers the latest BMW and MINI vehicles, as well as a fully integrated sales and aftersales experience built around quality, efficiency and innovation.”

A key highlight of the new facility is the introduction of the BMW Group Car Spa, a premium detailing and care concept designed to deliver meticulous vehicle treatment to the highest standards. The showroom also features dedicated MINI, BMW M High Performance and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) display areas, showcasing BMW Group’s performance heritage alongside its growing portfolio of electric and sustainable mobility solutions.

At the heart of the Retail.Next concept is a reimagined customer journey. The Heraa showroom offers premium customer lounges, digital consultation areas and immersive brand zones, reflecting BMW Group’s global customer experience standards and creating a seamless, personalised experience for every visitor.

About Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.

Established in 1990, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has been the official importer of BMW Group brands - BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce - for 35 years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With showrooms and service centres in Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Khobar, Al-Qassim, as well as the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has established a strong footprint for the BMW Group across the Kingdom.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has grown its network of new cars, used cars and after-sales showrooms as well as fast-lane service centres in key areas across the Kingdom, including two new showrooms in Al Khobar and Riyadh, with the bikes brand of the BMW Group, BMW Motorrad, being the last addition to its product portfolio.

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