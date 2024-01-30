Jeddah: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, the official Hyundai dealer in the Western region, is pleased to announce the arrival of the latest models of Hyundai's leading electric cars (EV), the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, to its showrooms.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are considered the most advanced electric cars in the market, combining modern design, superior performance, and high energy efficiency. These cars have the latest technologies and features, providing an exceptional and sustainable driving experience.

Tamer El Hakim, the Managing Director of Naghi - Hyundai, emphasized the importance of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Hyundai in providing the best sustainable solutions to their customers. He believes that adding Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 to their lineup will significantly enhance this commitment. All customers are invited to visit our showrooms to discover these exceptional cars and experience the future of electric driving.