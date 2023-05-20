Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., the authorized dealer for Ford cars in the Western and Southern Regions of Saudi Arabia, opened its new main center in Jeddah, in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Kay Hart, President Ford International Markets Group (IMG), and a number of distinguished guests from the US Consulate, executives of Ford International and its regional office in the Middle East, in addition to businessmen and customers.

Located on Jeddah main highway, this new 5,952 square meters facility features a high level of ultra-modern equipment, which will provide all services to customers under one roof, starting from sales with exceptional customer services such as financing services, retail sales, corporate and digital sales, and all the way to after-sales services, and customer relations services. It also includes an integrated warehouse to secure spare parts and some additional services such as maintenance packages, accessories, and extended warranty on cars.

Moreover, Ford Motors awarded Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company the International Excellence Award for their efforts in growing the Ford & Lincoln brands in the western and southern regions and expanding investments in an accelerated and tangible manner. This award is a confirmation on the success of their strategic partnership.

Kay Hart, President of Ford International Markets Group, said: “The new Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors facility is a testament to our company strategy, Ford+, and the transformation that is taking shape right across our business. We have the chance to remind the world what sets Ford apart from others – our terrific products, our obsession with quality, treating our customers – and each other – like family, and this dealership does just this! We want our Saudi customers to feel like they’re here to do more than just buy or service a vehicle. We want to them to enjoy this space and every interaction within, whether with Al Naghi team or the cutting-edge customer experience technologies installed.”

This facility is an important initiative to support the Ford brand and to meet the increasing demand for it, in addition to completing the spread of its centers as a part of the “Ford” brand continuous investment strategic plan in order to provide exceptional services to its customers near their areas and to enhance customer confidence.

Integrated construction work and preparations for developing this center took one year and a few months, and the result was a facility full of integrated state-of-the-art equipment for maintenance services, as it accommodates 70 cars for that purpose. It provides all after-sales services such as detecting and checking all models, repairing and performing periodic maintenance. The center includes more than 65 cranes and is supervised by many qualified technicians and engineers, who were well trained by Ford experts to develop and upgrade their skills to the highest levels.

Ahmed Al-Kahwaji, Managing Director of the Ford brand at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., stressed on the importance of the new integrated center and its value for Ford customers in the western region, specifically in Jeddah. In the speech he gave at the opening, he said, “The rapid urban development in this region encouraged us to establish the largest integrated center for the brand to strengthen our presence in this region.” He added, “We are confident that the new center will allow us to better serve our customers, which is part of our constant endeavor to exceed our customers’ expectations to the maximum extent possible. This opening comes within the strategic expansion plan adopted by the company, which aims to enhance its spread, to reach its customers and provide them with the best services and to strengthen the partnership relationship with Ford Motors.”

He added, “Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. is determined to developing its business and raising the volume of its investment in the Ford brand due to the Company's confidence in the durability and strength of the national economy, which encourages and helps to invest in many areas. We seek to keep pace with the vision by developing our business and opening such integrated centers, which will create many job opportunities for the country’s youth; this is a responsibility that we place among our priorities.”

In conclusion he said, “With all humility and with the increase in the volume of our investments, we consider this facility a start towards a new era for us with the Ford brand.”