Added over 500 plus New Customers Globally in the last 18 months

UAE, India: MoEngage, the leading insights-led customer engagement platform, celebrated crossing 500 plus full-time employees globally. In the last 24 months, MoEngage has grown significantly both in terms of workforce and new customer acquisition despite the pandemic-induced disruption in the industry.

The headcount addition was spread across India, US, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and LATAM. In line with the company's accelerated growth strategy, MoEngage plans to add an additional 300 people globally by the end of FY22 to support its ongoing customer growth.

MoEngage has seen massive adoption of its platform from brands globally, fueling its business growth. In the last 18 months, MoEngage has added over 500 new customers, including brands like Domino’s Pizza, Titan, HT Media Group, Hindustan Petroleum, The Body Shop, CIMB Bank, XL Axiata and Digital first brands like Sharechat, Atom Finance, Policy Bazaar, Payactiv, Byjus, Flipkart Shopsy, Bayut, Mamararth, Wazirx, AudioMack.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India and San Francisco, US, and with offices across 8 countries, MoEngage is a rapidly growing company that provides AI-powered insights-led customer engagement solutions and platforms to over 1,000 enterprises worldwide.

As MoEngage continued its ongoing rapid growth trajectory, which the company experienced since its Series C1 and Series D funding where they committed to using the funds to propel product enhancements, partner growth, and geographic expansion, it would not have been possible without the global team.

The leadership team continues to expand with recent leadership hires including:

Prasun Choudhury - Senior Director Solutions Engineering

Narasimha Rao Ponnekanti - General Manager Sales - IMEA.

Kunal Badiani - Senior Director, Sales to head our expansion efforts in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) regions

Mangesh Chaudhari, Director of Growth and Strategy, MENA Region

Madhu Nair - VP Product Marketing

Aditi Ravi - Senior Director Partnerships

Jaydip Sikdar - Senior Director, Customer Success

Sweta Duseja - Director of Customer Success-MEA

Jeff Paiva - Director Marketing, LATAM Region

This continuous momentum can be attributed to the company's passion for customer-centricity, as substantiated by its recent announcements:

"We had 20+ employees in 2016 and are proud to have grown to over 500 in just 6 years," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-Founder, MoEngage. “We have been on an incredible growth trajectory, and we’re not slowing down anytime soon. We have encouraged customer-centricity, responsibility, commitment, and excellence across the organization, urging our teams to keep doing everything we can to help our customers succeed and build stronger businesses. On behalf of MoEngage, I would like to thank our employees, past and present, for their contribution to MoEngage’s robust growth and success."

“Our commitment towards attracting, retaining, and elevating talent has been key to achieving this milestone. Over the years, MoEngage has been able to not only attract the best talent but also provide exciting growth opportunities”, said Veena Satish, VP, People & Culture at MoEngage. "As we redefine the way global brands engage with their customers and deliver the best possible customer experience, we have always focused on building a global team of the very best people.”

MoEngage also received some industry recognitions for its technologies:

-Ends-

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1000 global consumer brands such as Samsung, Nestle, Ally Financial, McAfee, T-Mobile, Flipkart, Airtel, Landmark Group, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power the digital experiences for over 900 million users every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, Steadview Capital, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

For more information contact:

Pooja Poddar Jain

Lead- Communications @ MoEngage