Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: – Modern Mills Company (the “Company”, or “Modern Mills”, or “MMC”), a national and leading milling and nutrition company and a key player in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s food security landscape (the “Kingdom” or “Saudi Arabia”), along with HSBC Saudi Arabia, as Sole Financial Advisor, Global Coordinator, Joint Bookrunner and Underwriter and Lead Manager, and Emirates NBD Capital KSA as Joint Bookrunner and Underwriter, announces the successful completion of the individual Investor offering period and the Final Allotment of Offer Shares in relation to its Initial Public Offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). With regards to the offering, Moelis & Company Saudi Limited has been appointed as the Advisor to the Selling Shareholders.

Following the successful completion of the institutional book-building period which set the Final Offer Price at SAR 48 per share and resulted in subscription coverage of approximately 127 times the total offered shares, the individual investors offering took place from 05 to 06 March 2024G. The number of Offer Shares that were allocated to the Individual Investors’ tranche was 2,454,960 Offer Shares, representing 10% of the total offering. The individual investor offering saw 966,707 subscribers place orders, reflecting a subscription coverage of 21.9 times the offered shares in this tranche.

Modern Mills allocated a minimum of 2 Offer Shares to each Individual Investor, with the remaining Offer Shares allocated on a pro-rata basis based on demand size to the remaining demand with an average allocation factor of 1.0076%.

Offering Details

The Final Offer Price for the Offering has been set at SAR 48 per share, implying a market capitalization at listing of SAR 3,928 million (USD 1,047 million)[1].

The total Offering size is SAR 1,178 million (USD 314 million).

The Offering is comprised of 24,549,600 ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares” ) representing 30% of the Company's share capital, to be sold by the current shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders” ).

) representing 30% of the Company's share capital, to be sold by the current shareholders (the ). Immediately following the listing on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), the Company will have a free float of 30% (24,549,600) of its entire issued share capital (81,832,000).

The Selling Shareholders are Mada International Holding Company (50% share pre-Offering), Al Ghurair Foods Company (45% share pre-Offering), and Masafi Company (5% share pre-Offering). Following the completion of the Offering, the current shareholders shall collectively own 69% of the Company’s share capital.

The Company will hold 818,320 treasury shares (equivalent to 1% of Company’s capital) after the completion of the Offering through buying 687,389 shares (representing 84% of treasury shares) based on the final Offer Price and the award of 130,931 shares (representing 16% of treasury shares) by the Selling Shareholders, in conjunction with completing the Offering process to use them within the Company’s employee stock program.

Expected Offering Timeline

Milestone Date (Gregorian) Date (Hijri)[2] Refund of excess subscription monies (if any) By 18th March 2024G By 08 Ramadan 1445H Expected trading commencement date for the Shares Trading of the Offer Shares on the Exchange is expected to commence after all relevant legal requirements and procedures have been fulfilled. Trading will be announced in local newspapers and on the Saudi Exchange website (www.saudiexchange.sa).

-Ends-

Sole Financial Advisor, Global Coordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Underwriter and Lead Manager HSBC Saudi Arabia Mohammed Fannouch Managing Director, Co-Head of Investment Banking mmcipo@hsbcsa.com

Joint Bookrunner and Underwriter Emirates NBD Capital KSA Bilal Mohammed Barqawi Investment Banking projectgrain@emiratesnbd.com

Advisor to the Selling Shareholders Moelis & Company Saudi Limited Moaath Alangari Executive Director, Head of Saudi Arabia Project_Grain_Ext@moelis.com Amit Kumar Head of Arranging Project_Grain_Ext@moelis.com

Communications Advisor FTI Consulting Ajith Henry Managing Director Strategic Communications Lead, Middle East modernmills@fticonsulting.com Rouaa Fadl Senior Director Capital Markets, KSA modernmills@fticonsulting.com

Modern Mills Company For IPO Related Inquires: IR@Modernmills.com.sa For Media Relations Inquires: Media@ModernMills.com.sa

