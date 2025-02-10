Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's leading technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) company, announced an investment of USD 905 million, equivalent to over SAR 3.4 billion in data centers and submarine cables to bolster the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and accelerate the growth of its digital economy.

The announcement was made during Mobily’s participation in the fourth edition of LEAP 2025, a global technology event held over four days in Malham, north of Riyadh. The event brings together leaders and experts in the telecommunications and technology sectors from around the world.

Mobily’s data center and submarine cable investments play a crucial role in enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a regional and global digital hub. These projects align with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a world-class leader in digital innovation and technology.

Commenting on this, Eng. Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, emphasized the significance of these investments in strengthening the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and meeting the increasing demand for advanced digital services and innovative solutions.

He said : Mobily has invested in several submarine cables that enhance Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with the world. These include the new (Africa 1) cable, linking the Kingdom with Africa and Europe, and the (SMW6) cable, connecting Saudi Arabia to Asia and Europe. Additionally, Mobily has invested in the construction and upgrade of the (AAE1) submarine cable and the expansion of the fiber-optic network to provide multiple pathways for international carriers, global cloud service providers, and submarine cable consortiums.

He added : Mobily’s investment in data centers has exceeded SAR 2 billion, with plans to build data centers with a total capacity of 39 MW, supporting the growing demand for AI, GPU, and other advanced applications.

Mobily’s investments in data centers and submarine cables are a strategic milestone that will provide the robust digital infrastructure necessary for both public and private sectors to launch digital services, implement smart automation, and leverage advanced data analytics.

Through these initiatives, Mobily aims to achieve sustainable growth, reinforce Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, and contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals, fostering innovation and economic growth across all industries.