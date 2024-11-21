Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's leading technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) company, has successfully concluded its participation As a founding partner of Digital Infrastructure at Connected World KSA conference and exhibition, held in Riyadh on November 19-20, 2024.

As part of its commitment to advancing digital connectivity and fostering innovation, Mobily signed a MoU with IQNET, an Iraqi leader in connectivity and wholesale solutions in order response to the growing demand for international connectivity, the MoU focuses on collaboration to enhance global connectivity options and carrier solutions and explore opportunities for developing data center and Co-Location, and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions across the region.

During the event, Mobily also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and partnership with China Telecom Middle East. The MoU outlines collaboration on communication services and offer integrated solutions for customers both within and beyond Saudi Arabia. This initiative aligns with Mobily's strategy to deliver an exceptional customer experience and offer innovative services and products.

Mobily also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Supercell Iraq to collaborate in the field of connectivity and operator solutions. This partnership aims to explore strengthen ties in developing the next generation of regional digital solutions, and develop a new products and services to address connectivity needs between Asia and Europe.

During the event, Mobily showcased its substantial investments in submarine cables, local terrestrial networks, data centers, and Internet exchanges, while also exploring new opportunities to expand its presence both locally and internationally.

Mobily's participation in the event aligns with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's 2030, which seeks to position the Kingdom as a global digital hub by advancing digital infrastructure and enhancing international connectivity. This involvement also underscores Mobily's role as a leading provider of telecommunications and networking solutions, showcasing its ability to meet the evolving needs of Customers and partner carriers, operators cloud service providers.

Mobily holds a strong position in the technology, media and telecommunications industry, supported by its advanced digital infrastructure and extensive network that bridges the Kingdom with neighboring countries through submarine cables and landing stations and its integrated solutions using advance technologies to connect different locations through international interconnection stations and data centers, ensuring reliable, high-speed communication services.